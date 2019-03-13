Toggle Menu
Vietnam urges Malaysia to release second woman accused of murder of Kim Jong Namhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/vietnam-urges-malaysia-to-release-second-woman-accused-of-murder-of-kims-brother-5623610/

Vietnam urges Malaysia to release second woman accused of murder of Kim Jong Nam

Vietnam is urging Malaysia to release the second woman accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader

Vietnam urges Malaysia to release second woman accused of murder of Kim Jong Nam
Malaysia has dropped charges against Indonesian Siti Aisyah (REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin)

Vietnam is urging Malaysia to release the second woman accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader.

Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh made the plea in a phone call Tuesday with his counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah.

A statement posted on the ministry’s website said Minh requested the Malaysian court conduct a fair trial and free Doan Thi Huong.

Malaysia on Monday dropped the murder charge against her co-defendant, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, who has returned to her home village.

Advertising

Huong’s murder trial resumes Thursday. The two women were accused along with four missing North Koreans of killing Kim Jong Nam by VX nerve agent at a Malaysian airport in 2017. Both women say they were thought they were playing a prank for a TV show.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 US will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
2 Former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell jailed for 6 years for sexually abusing choir boys
3 Britain in Brexit chaos: UK parliament rejects Theresa May's EU deal again