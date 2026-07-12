Indians killed in Vietnam capsize: Repatriation begins; what we know so far

A day after 15 Indians were killed after a speedboat capsized off Vietnam’s southern island of Phu Quoc, their mortal remains are now being transported to their hometowns. Flight has also been arranged for the rest, who survived the tragedy, to fly back to their family after the ill-fated trip.

The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai.

Releasing the names of all 32 passengers on the boat, the Indian Embassy has stated that 10 out of the 15 killed were from Tamil Nadu, while three were from Andhra and two from Kerala.

Why were there so many Indian tourists taking the ride?

The boat that capsized in Vietnam had many employees and distributors of Lava Mobiles, a company representative told The Indian Express. There were a total of three boats with employees and distributors of the Indian company, which was founded in March 2009 and manufactures smartphones, tablets, laptops, computer hardware, and other consumer electronics. They had travelled to Vietnam as part of an incentive trip organised after they achieved sales targets. The group had left India on July 8.

What happened during the boat ride?

Speaking to Express journalist Nikhila Henry, Lava Mobiles employee Nirmal Kumar, who survived the accident, said they were all excited when they started their boat ride. Suddenly, a giant wave hit, and it capsized in no time, he said. “We saw a giant wave strike the boat, and it turned upside down. Everything was over in a second. I’m unable to understand how I even escaped”. Kumar was rescued after the accident. Kumar said the sea had been rough. “I lost my friend and colleague, Murugaprabhu. All I remember is the wave hitting our boat,” he said, pausing repeatedly as he recounted the accident.

Tourist boats operating nearby rushed to the site after noticing the overturned vessel. According to him, the rescue started within a few minutes, but several passengers were trapped inside the capsized boat, complicating the operation.

Any safety lapse?

Kumar said all the passengers had been wearing life jackets and had followed the safety instructions issued by the boat operator. He added that Vietnamese police had recorded his statement. While stating that the exact cause behind the tragedy is still unknown, Kumar said the number of passengers and the rough waves might have contributed to the accident. “The number of people could have been one reason, but we really don’t know what happened. The boat operators told us at the beginning that the ride would be safe,” he said.

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What is India doing?

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam and consulate teams are in Phu Quoc to ensure all possible assistance. In a post on X, Embassy has also stated that 15 of the survivors have been discharged from the hospital and are travelling back to India. Among the other two, who were in critical care, one has been discharged and is also travelling back to India, while the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Phu Quoc. “We continue to pray for his early recovery,” the Embassy said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with officials, on Sunday reviewed the assistance being granted to the boat accident victims and directed them to make swift arrangements to bring back the affected tourists home. The officials said Lava Mobiles has arranged flight tickets for the survivors and sponsored the junket for its business associates. The officials also informed Naidu that the condition of Gelle Kishore, one of the injured, was improving as he continues to be treated at a Vietnamese government hospital. According to PTI sources, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan was helping Kishore’s family to travel to Ho Chi Minh City.

They said the Embassy had also appointed an agency to facilitate the transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased to their hometowns, and the process of handing over the bodies and transporting them had already started.