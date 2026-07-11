Vietnam boat capsize updates: Indian embassy sets up control room, says details being probed

Search and rescue operations by local authorities were underway and that the exact details of the accident were still being ascertained. (screenshots)

At least 15 Indian tourists were killed after a boat carrying a group of Indian travellers capsized off Vietnam’s southern island of Phu Quoc on Saturday, according to a report by VnExpress citing local authorities.

The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it overturned about 400 meters (1,310 feet) from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, which is near Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, authorities were quoted as saying, the AP reported.

Story continues below this ad Embassy posts on X: The Indian Embassy in Vietnam confirmed the incident in a post on X, describing it as a “tragic incident”. It said search and rescue operations by local authorities were underway and that the exact details of the accident were still being ascertained. To assist affected families, the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City has set up a control room. It can be be reached at +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414. A separate control room has also been established in Hanoi and can be contacted at +84 91 308 9165. In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing. In order to provide information… — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 11, 2026 Live Updates Jul 11, 2026 04:51 PM IST Many of the dead in Vietnam boat tragedy worked with Lava Mobiles, are residents of Andhra Pradesh The boat that capsized in Vietnam, killing several Indian nationals , had many employees and distributors of Lava Mobiles, a company representative told The Indian Express. Many of the dead are believed to be from Andhra Pradesh; the final toll is yet to become clear. Read full report here Jul 11, 2026 04:32 PM IST Further Details: Boat was travelling from Hon May Rut Island to An Thoi Port The boat was ⁠travelling ‌from Hon May Rut ​Island to An Thoi Port ‌when it overturned about 400 m (440 yards) into the ‌sea, according to ​authorities cited ​by ​VnExpress. VnExpress reported that sea conditions were rough, with large ​waves in the area at ⁠the time. Reuters Jul 11, 2026 04:29 PM IST Indian embassy sets up control room Indian embassy in Vietnam sets up control room. In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago.



Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing.



In order to provide information… — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 11, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jul 11, 2026 04:22 PM IST 21 rescued, all dead bodies brought to shore: Authorities The rescue was difficult because many were trapped inside, VN Express reported, adding there were big waves in the area. Twenty-one people were rescued, and all the dead were recovered, authorities said. AP Jul 11, 2026 04:21 PM IST Nearby boats rushed before border guards, navy and coast guard: Eyewitnesses Eyewitnesses told VN Express that nearby boats rushed to the scene and began pulling passengers from the water, before border guards, the navy, coast guard and other rescue agencies arrived. Jul 11, 2026 04:20 PM IST Boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists, says report The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it overturned about 400 meters (1,310 feet) from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, which is near Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, authorities were quoted as saying. AP

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