Vietnam boat capsize updates: Indian embassy sets up control room, says details being probed

Search and rescue operations by local authorities were underway and that the exact details of the accident were still being ascertained. (screenshots)
At least 15 Indian tourists were killed after a boat carrying a group of Indian travellers capsized off Vietnam’s southern island of Phu Quoc on Saturday, according to a report by VnExpress citing local authorities.
The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it overturned about 400 meters (1,310 feet) from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, which is near Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, authorities were quoted as saying, the AP reported.
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Embassy posts on X: The Indian Embassy in Vietnam confirmed the incident in a post on X, describing it as a “tragic incident”. It said search and rescue operations by local authorities were underway and that the exact details of the accident were still being ascertained.
To assist affected families, the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City has set up a control room. It can be be reached at +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414.
A separate control room has also been established in Hanoi and can be contacted at +84 91 308 9165.
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