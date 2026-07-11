Vietnam boat capsize: Who were the 32 Indians onboard? Embassy releases full passenger list

The tragedy occurred about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai Island in the An Thoi archipelago, a popular island-hopping destination off Vietnam's largest island, Phu Quoc.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readUpdated: Jul 11, 2026 06:52 PM IST
The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai. (Image enhanced using AI)The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai. (Image enhanced using AI)
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Vietnam boat capsize updates: At least 15 Indian tourists were reportedly killed and 21 others rescued after a tourist speedboat carrying 32 Indian nationals and four crew members capsized near Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam on Saturday, according to Vietnamese state media. Two of the survivors are reported to be in critical condition, while rescue teams continued search and recovery operations after the vessel overturned in rough weather.

The tragedy occurred about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai Island in the An Thoi archipelago, a popular island-hopping destination off Vietnam’s largest island, Phu Quoc. Vietnamese authorities said strong waves and high winds likely contributed to the accident, though the exact cause is under investigation.

The incident has prompted an emergency response from Indian diplomatic missions in Vietnam, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of Indian lives and said officials were in constant touch with Vietnamese authorities.

Boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes near Phu Quoc

According to VN Express International and Viet Nam News, the speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists along with four Vietnamese crew members when it capsized around 400 metres from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island.

Authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone said nearby tourist boats were the first to reach the scene before border guards, the Vietnamese Navy, Coast Guard and other emergency agencies joined the rescue operation.

Vietnamese media reported that 21 people were rescued, while 15 tourists died in the accident. Two rescued passengers remain in critical condition.

News agency PTI, citing sources in the Andhra Pradesh government, reported that two people from Andhra Pradesh were killed and three others from the state were hospitalised in the tragedy.

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“Preliminary information indicates that two persons from Machilipatnam are among the deceased. We are coordinating with the Indian Embassy and the Vietnamese authorities, and further details will be shared after official confirmation,” Andhra Pradesh sources told PTI.

Three other people from the state were hospitalised following the boat capsize, the sources added.

The tour was organised by Vietnam-based Threeland Travel through local coordinating vendor Sai Vietnam, while the Indian tourist group was reportedly associated with Lava Mobile.

Preliminary reports indicated that Jalalakshmi and Jayashree, both from Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, were among the deceased. Verification of the identities of other affected Indian nationals was underway, the sources said.

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Indian Embassy releases names of 32 passengers

The Embassy of India in Hanoi confirmed that the vessel was carrying 32 Indian tourists and released the names of those who were onboard.

The tourists were identified as:

  1. Balasubramani Palanisamy
  2. Selvam Pitchiah
  3. Senthil Kumar Jayavel
  4. Sivakumar Muthukumarasamy
  5. Nirmal Kumar Sethuraman
  6. Muruga Prabhu Arumugam
  7. Ruban Selva Nathan Jacob Yesupatham
  8. Sridhar Dharmarajan
  9. Vigneshvar Radhakrishnan Gopal
  10. Ramasubbu Annavi
  11. Abuthalkha Zahirudeen
  12. Sridhar Sundarrajan
  13. Vamsheedar Cellur Ramraj
  14. Senjadaivel Kuppusamy
  15. Nagalamadugu Sohan
  16. Nallapeta Adiseshaiah Raviteja
  17. Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed
  18. Rajeev Kalaivanan
  19. Balaji Natesan
  20. Vinaya Kumar Chithapuram Bhaskara
  21. Ravisankar Sugumaran
  22. Vipul Uttam Chand
  23. Santosh Kumar Shantilaljain
  24. Babu Kuppuswamy
  25. Alagurajan Sivasamy
  26. Vasantha Kumar Anandhan
  27. Sreedhar Mudiam
  28. Jaya Lakshmi Gelli
  29. Kishore Gelli
  30. Avicot Cheriyan Thomas Thomas
  31. Loveni Thomas
  32. Ramesh Kumar Pachiyappan

The embassy did not immediately identify which of the passengers were among those killed.

 

PM Modi expresses grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the tragedy, calling it “extremely saddening”.

“Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam,” Modi said in a post on X.

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He said the Indian Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City were providing all possible assistance.

“Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities,” the Prime Minister said, while offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Indian mission sets up emergency helplines

The Indian Embassy said it had established control rooms in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to assist affected families and provide updates.

The emergency numbers are:

Consulate General, Ho Chi Minh City

  • +84 36 281 7930
  • +84 91 552 37 14
  • +84 33 452 0414

Embassy of India, Hanoi

  • +84 91 308 9165

The mission said it remained in close coordination with local authorities overseeing rescue and relief efforts.

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Why Phu Quoc is popular with Indian travellers

Located in southern Vietnam near the Gulf of Thailand, Phu Quoc is the country’s largest island and one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing tourist destinations. Known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions, it has become increasingly popular among Indian tourists following improved flight connectivity and easier visa rules.

Boat excursions around the An Thoi archipelago, including Hon May Rut Ngoai, are among the island’s most sought-after tourist activities.

(With inputs from agencies)

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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