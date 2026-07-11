Vietnam boat capsize: Who were the 32 Indians onboard? Embassy releases full passenger list

Vietnam boat capsize updates: At least 15 Indian tourists were reportedly killed and 21 others rescued after a tourist speedboat carrying 32 Indian nationals and four crew members capsized near Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam on Saturday, according to Vietnamese state media. Two of the survivors are reported to be in critical condition, while rescue teams continued search and recovery operations after the vessel overturned in rough weather.

The tragedy occurred about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai Island in the An Thoi archipelago, a popular island-hopping destination off Vietnam’s largest island, Phu Quoc. Vietnamese authorities said strong waves and high winds likely contributed to the accident, though the exact cause is under investigation.

The incident has prompted an emergency response from Indian diplomatic missions in Vietnam, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of Indian lives and said officials were in constant touch with Vietnamese authorities. Boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes near Phu Quoc According to VN Express International and Viet Nam News, the speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists along with four Vietnamese crew members when it capsized around 400 metres from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island. Authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone said nearby tourist boats were the first to reach the scene before border guards, the Vietnamese Navy, Coast Guard and other emergency agencies joined the rescue operation. Vietnamese media reported that 21 people were rescued, while 15 tourists died in the accident. Two rescued passengers remain in critical condition.

News agency PTI, citing sources in the Andhra Pradesh government, reported that two people from Andhra Pradesh were killed and three others from the state were hospitalised in the tragedy.

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“Preliminary information indicates that two persons from Machilipatnam are among the deceased. We are coordinating with the Indian Embassy and the Vietnamese authorities, and further details will be shared after official confirmation,” Andhra Pradesh sources told PTI.

Three other people from the state were hospitalised following the boat capsize, the sources added.

The tour was organised by Vietnam-based Threeland Travel through local coordinating vendor Sai Vietnam, while the Indian tourist group was reportedly associated with Lava Mobile.

Preliminary reports indicated that Jalalakshmi and Jayashree, both from Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, were among the deceased. Verification of the identities of other affected Indian nationals was underway, the sources said.

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