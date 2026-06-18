Major pet theft ring busted in Vietnam: 400 cats rescued, 8 found dead on ice

Hundreds of rescued cats remain in stacked cages following a police raid in Ho Chi Minh City that uncovered an alleged pet theft ring supplying Vietnam's cat meat trade. Animal welfare groups have provided food and supplies while authorities continue their investigation. (Photo: Humane World for Animals Vietnam)

Over 400 cats were rescued in Vietnam by the Ho Chi Minh City Police in a major crack down of pet theft ring, saving hundreds of animals from slaughter. The police arrested nine suspects allegedly linked to a large theft network. Cops said the network is responsible for feeding the country’s cat meat trade.

During the operation, the police also discovered around 80 dead cats stored on ice, reported BBC. The operation was carried out by the Ho Chi Minh City police as a part of a 45-day anti-crime campaign.

Uncovering a three-year old pet theft network

The issue came into light after a sudden surge in pet theft reports across Ho Chi Minh City. The police captured nine individuals described as a “criminal group specialising in stealing and collecting cats,” news agency AFP cited the official newspaper of Ho Chi Minh City police. The suspects confessed to running a criminal network specialising in luring and capturing cats across southern Vietnam for the past three years.