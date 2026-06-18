Major pet theft ring busted in Vietnam: 400 cats rescued, 8 found dead on ice

4 min readHo Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City (vietnam)Jun 18, 2026 01:33 PM IST
Hundreds of rescued cats remain in stacked cages following a police raid in Ho Chi Minh City that uncovered an alleged pet theft ring supplying Vietnam's cat meat trade. Animal welfare groups have provided food and supplies while authorities continue their investigation. (Photo: Humane World for Animals Vietnam)
Over 400 cats were rescued in Vietnam by the Ho Chi Minh City Police in a major crack down of pet theft ring, saving hundreds of animals from slaughter. The police arrested nine suspects allegedly linked to a large theft network. Cops said the network is responsible for feeding the country’s cat meat trade.
During the operation, the police also discovered around 80 dead cats stored on ice, reported BBC. The operation was carried out by the Ho Chi Minh City police as a part of a 45-day anti-crime campaign.
Uncovering a three-year old pet theft network
The issue came into light after a sudden surge in pet theft reports across Ho Chi Minh City. The police captured nine individuals described as a “criminal group specialising in stealing and collecting cats,” news agency AFP cited the official newspaper of Ho Chi Minh City police. The suspects confessed to running a criminal network specialising in luring and capturing cats across southern Vietnam for the past three years.
The police discovered around 45 cages with over 400 live cats, along with 80 already dead cats stored over ice. According to investigators cited by BBC, the suspects allegedly transported the stolen cats to holding facilities before selling them to traders, with transactions taking place every two to three days.
The consumption of dog and cat meat is legal in Vietnam, but vendors require permits that show the origin of the animals. However, it remains unclear if any such documentation was presented in this case.
The long road of recovery for the rescued cats
A rescued cat sits in a cage after Vietnamese police seized more than 400 cats from an alleged pet theft network connected to the country’s cat meat trade. Several animals were later reunited with their owners. (Photo: Humane World for Animals Vietnam)
Following the Vietnam cat rescue, Animal welfare group ‘Humane World for Animals’ said about 40 of the rescued cats have been reunited with their owners. And praised police for “decisive action that has saved the lives of so many animals.” Tragically, it is noted that around 100 of the rescued animals succumbed to the harsh conditions and trauma they suffered.
The Animal welfare group said its immediate priority was the wellbeing of the animals still being held at the police station as evidence during the ongoing prosecution.” While efforts are continuing to reunite the stolen cats with their families, our main concern is for the cats who remain at the police station as evidence during the prosecution,” said Karanvir Kukreja of Humane World for Animals.
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The organisation said it has supplied emergency food for the animals and was arranging delivery of fans to prevent them from overheating in custody during the ongoing investigation.
The Ho Chi Minh City Police said the investigation continues and urged residents who believe their pets have been stolen to come forward to help identify recovered animals and rehome others. An estimated five million dogs and one million cats are captured, stolen, trafficked and slaughtered for meat in Vietnam each year, according to Humane World for Animals. These pets are frequently stolen from homes, with dogs often seized using poisoned bait tasers and iron pincers, and cats with spring-loaded snares.
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