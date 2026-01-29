Associate Sponsor
New footage reveals ICU nurse’s violent clash with federal agents days before fatal Minneapolis shooting

Minneapolis police shooting: The scuffle took place between Pretti and federal immigration officers on January 13 and the pair of videos show Pretti shouting expletives at the immigration officers as he struggled with them.

Written by: Nischai Vats
3 min readJan 29, 2026 06:59 PM IST First published on: Jan 29, 2026 at 05:32 PM IST
Minneapolis police shooting: Immigration Enforcement Minnesota Pretti VideosMinneapolis police shooting: This image shows Alex Pretti scuffling with federal immigration officers in Minneapolis. (AP)

Alex Pretti Minneapolis shooting video: The 37-year-old US citizen Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by Border Patrol officers last week in Minneapolis, was forcefully taken to the ground by federal immigration agents after kicking out the tail light of their vehicle during a demonstration in Minneapolis 11 days before being shot, new videos that emerged on Wednesday showed.

The scuffle took place between Pretti and federal immigration officers on January 13, and the pair of videos shows Pretti shouting expletives at the immigration officers as he struggled with them.

Pretti, who was an ICU nurse, fell on the ground, and his winter coat came off. He later either breaks free or the officers let him go, and he rushes away, the video showed. The two-minute video also captured what appears to be a handgun visible in Pretti’s waistband.

However, the video doesn’t show Pretti reaching for the gun, and it’s unclear from the footage if federal agents saw the weapon. A person aware of the matter told AP that the person in the video is Pretti and that he told his family about the confrontation.

Immigration Enforcement Minnesota Pretti Videos
This image, taken from a video by Max Shapiro, shows Alex Pretti, centre, scuffling with federal immigration officers in Minneapolis. (Max Shapiro via AP)

It remains unclear what preceded the events captured on camera, but Pretti can be seen yelling at federal agents and hitting the taillight of the car as the agents moved away in the unmarked vehicle.

But soon after, a heavily armed agent in tactical gear is seen exiting the car, and a scuffle takes place between Pretti and the officer.

Reacting to the new footage, Steve Schleicher, an attorney representing Pretti’s family said, “A week before Alex was gunned down in the street – despite posing no threat to anyone – he was violently assaulted by a group of ICE agents. Nothing that happened a full week before could possibly have justified Alex’s killing.”

Pretti, who was an intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, was shot dead by two federal agents on Saturday after the Department of Homeland Security claimed that he had a gun in his hand.

But the bystanders’ video contradicted the DHS version and showed that Pretti had a phone in his hand and not a gun.

(with inputs from AP)

Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express.

