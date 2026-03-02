VIDEO: US jets go into tailspin, then crash. Kuwait shot them down in friendly fire

The US Central Command (Centcom) said that the three US F-15E fighter jets were flying in support of the ongoing military operations in Iran.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 2, 2026 06:38 PM IST
It has now come to light that three US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down during active combat by Kuwaiti air defences in an incident of friendly fire.It has now come to light that three US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down during active combat by Kuwaiti air defences in an incident of friendly fire. (File Photo)
A US warplane, later identified as an F-15, goes into a tailspin and then crashes into the ground, its final moments obstructed from view by a row of trees.

Three jets ‘mistakenly’ shot down: US

Amid a flurry of military action, including attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones in retaliation for the US and Israeli strikes, Kuwait “mistakenly shot down” three American F-15E Strike Eagles during a combat mission.

The US Central Command said, “The US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences. All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defence forces and their support in this ongoing operation.”

 

All pilots ‘safe’: Kuwait

Earlier, Kuwait Defence Ministry had stated that the US warplanes had crashed, but all pilots had managed to escape safely. According to the ministry, the pilots’ condition was stable after they were brought to a hospital for examinations.

The ministry did not go into detail about the causes of the crashes, although they occurred amid a period of intensive Iranian fire directed against the nation.

Express Global Desk

