VIDEO: US jets go into tailspin, then crash. Kuwait shot them down in friendly fire

A US warplane, later identified as an F-15, goes into a tailspin and then crashes into the ground, its final moments obstructed from view by a row of trees.

It has now come to light that three US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down during active combat by Kuwaiti air defences in an incident of friendly fire. The US military announced this in a statement on Monday. The US Central Command (Centcom) said that the three US F-15E fighter jets were flying in support of the ongoing military operations in Iran.

Three jets ‘mistakenly’ shot down: US

Amid a flurry of military action, including attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones in retaliation for the US and Israeli strikes, Kuwait “mistakenly shot down” three American F-15E Strike Eagles during a combat mission.