Video: US strikes 10 Iranian military targets near Hormuz, releases footage

US strikes on Iranian targets intensified tensions after CENTCOM released strike footage and President Trump warned Iran over alleged ceasefire agreement violations.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 28, 2026 07:59 PM IST
us iran attack centcomThe footage, which was released by the Central Command on social media, showed multiple strikes by US forces. (Photo: X/ @CENTCOM)
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The US Central Command on Sunday released footage purportedly showing US Navy and Air Force fighter jets conducting strikes on Iranian military targets at several locations in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

The footage, which was released by the Central Command on social media, showed multiple strikes by US forces on what the command said was “10 Iranian military targets at multiple locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz.”

Directives from the White House and regional retaliation

The development comes after President Donald Trump directed the US military to launch a second round of airstrikes targeting Iran on Sunday, as Tehran retaliated by hitting both Bahrain and Kuwait, threatening the fragile ceasefire and negotiations that remain underway to halt the four-month-old conflict.

Impact on the ceasefire and targeted assets

The attack on Kuwait was the first since Washington and Tehran signed an initial agreement that aims to pause the hostilities in the West Asia region.

The US military earlier said it hit the Iranian military “surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities and minelayer capabilities” after the Islamic Republic’s forces attacked a ship in the Strait of Hormuz earlier on Saturday.

Trump’s warnings and ultimatum to Tehran

US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, warned that America may no longer be able to be reasonable “and will be forced to militarily complete the job.” He further wrote US had “struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN!”

“If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!” the US President wrote on Truth Social.

Pattern of escalation threatening the truce deal

The incident comes after a similar back and forth strikes took place a few days ago when an Iranian drone hit a merchant vessel in the coast of Oman and the US military had retaliated with strikes, threatening the talks and truce deal, AP reported.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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