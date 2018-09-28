Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
  • Videos show tsunami hit Indonesian island of Sulawesi after powerful earthquake

Indonesian television showed a smartphone video of the wave rising above the ground floor of a building as people run and scream. 

By: Express Web Desk | Jakarta | Updated: September 28, 2018 8:47:37 pm
Screengrab from video of tsunami Screengrab from video of tsunami that struck Indonesian island of Sulawesi

Videos showed a powerful wave hitting the provincial capital of Palu in Indonesia’s Sulawesi after the tsunami warning had been lifted.

A spokesman for Indonesia’s geophysics agency says a powerful earthquake in Sulawesi caused the tsunami, which struck after the agency had lifted a tsunami warning.

Hary Tirto Djatmiko confirmed to The Associated Press that a tsunami occurred. He said the agency was still collecting information and would release it after confirming its accuracy.

Also read: Tsunami triggered by 7.5 magnitude quake strikes Sulawesi in Indonesia

The tsunami reportedly swept away houses in the cities of Palu and Donggala and several persons are feared missing.

The US Geological Survey said the strongest quake had a magnitude of 7.5 and was centered at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers) about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of the central Sulawesi town of Donggala. It briefly triggered a tsunami warning.

with inputs from AP

