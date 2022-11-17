Watch | Video shows Iranians scrambling to escape gunfire in train station

Iranian troops appeared to open fire at a group of commuters in Tehran’s metro station, triggering chaos, as per a viral video which has been verified by the news agency AFP.

The 27-second clip, filmed from the opposite platform, begins with a train passing through the station. Distinct ‘pops’, presumably gunfire, are heard followed by shouts of panic. The footage shows dozens of commuters cowering and running along the narrow platform, scrambling for cover. Several people are seen falling down amid the chaos.

‘بر اثر تیراندازی ماموران در ایستگاه مترو شهروندان زیر دست و پا ماندند. #تهران، ۲۴ آبان’ #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/OCBkdDBqct — Vahid Online (@Vahid) November 15, 2022

The AFP report said another video from the country too showed plainclothes police and other security personnel attacking women without headscarves on an underground train.

Protests erupted in Iran in September after the death of a 26- year-old woman Mahsa Amini, who was allegedly killed at the hands of the country’s strict moral police. Protesters have taken to social media to share photos and videos of crowds calling for freedom and change in government. In a video shared by social media monitor 1500tasvir on Twitter, protesters are seen chanting “Don’t back off! Forward! Attack!” and “Death to the dictator” as they are chased by security forces.

Iran has meanwhile blamed foreign elements for instigating and feeding the protests. On Wednesday, its Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said multiple French intelligence agents were arrested in connection with protests.

“People of other nationalities were arrested in the riots, some of whom played a big role. There were elements from the French intelligence agency and they will be dealt with according to the law,” Vahidi told state TV, reported news agency Reuters.

The Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that is keeping track of the crackdown on protesters, said at least 314 protesters have been killed and 14,170 arrested since the unrest began in mid-September. Iran’s government has not offered an overall death toll. Some state media, however, claimed not a single person was killed by security forces over the 49 days of protests.