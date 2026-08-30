Watch: The moment Nepal’s glacier collapsed, triggering deadly floods

Hikers filmed the Langtang Lirung glacier collapse moments before it triggered deadly floods in Nepal, footage now verified by The New York Times, offering the clearest look yet at the disaster's origin.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readAug 30, 2026 08:34 AM IST First published on: Aug 30, 2026 at 08:34 AM IST
Nepal Flash Floods live updatesNepal new exclusive footage obtained and verified by The New York Times. (Screengarb/X/@clashreport)

New footage obtained and verified by The New York Times gives the clearest look yet at the glacier collapse that set off deadly floods in Nepal last week.

The videos show the avalanche at Langtang Lirung, near the Nepal-Tibet border, on August 26, moments before a wall of water and mud swept through river valleys below.

What the videos show

A tour guide named Ziha Yitie and a group of hikers were on an observation deck in Tibet that morning, looking across the border at snow-capped peaks in Nepal. Ziha said a break in the morning mist revealed the glacier on Tsangbu Ri, so the group began filming.

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As they filmed, they heard a series of deep rumbles, which they first mistook for thunder. Then, just after 10:50 a.m. local time, a loud crack rang through the valley.

Nepal Flash Floods
Footage from hikers captures the avalanche that triggered floods now blamed for hundreds of deaths and thousands missing across Nepal. (Screengrab/X/@clashreport)

Ziha said it sounded like explosives detonating inside the mountains. He said the sound of the avalanche continued for several minutes after the initial crack.

Dust cloud and aftermath

Dust from the landslide soon filled their view, resembling a large mushroom cloud, Ziha said. In the minutes that followed, the group filmed smaller chunks of ice breaking off the glacier and falling down the mountain’s steep face.

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It was only after the group made their way down that they learned the scale of the disaster, finding blocked roads and hearing news reports about the avalanche and the flood that followed.

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The New York Times compared footage from before and after the collapse, offering one of the clearest views yet of how much glacial ice and rock came down into the valley below.

The glacier collapse triggered floods that have caused widespread destruction across Nepal. The death toll has climbed to 682, with nearly 3,000 people still unaccounted for, as rescue teams continue searching through debris and damaged communities.

Nepal’s prime minister said 4,451 people have been rescued so far. Humanitarian needs remain high: UNICEF has warned that thousands of children require urgent assistance, and international aid has started reaching survivors sheltering in temporary camps.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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