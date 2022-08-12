scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Rushdie was taken by helicopter to a hospital, state police said. His condition is not known yet.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 12, 2022 11:18:28 pm
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked and apparently stabbed Friday by a man who rushed onstage as Rushdie was about to deliver a lecture in Western New York. Rushdie has repeatedly received death threats from Iran since 1980s for his writing.

Rushdie was taken by helicopter to a hospital, police said, adding that his condition is not known yet. Spectators were ushered out of the outdoor amphitheater.

Watch the video here:

Rushdie’s novel, Satanic Verses, was banned in Iran, where the late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 10:56:47 pm
