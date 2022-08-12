Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Updated: August 12, 2022 11:18:28 pm
Author Salman Rushdie was attacked and apparently stabbed Friday by a man who rushed onstage as Rushdie was about to deliver a lecture in Western New York. Rushdie has repeatedly received death threats from Iran since 1980s for his writing.
Rushdie was taken by helicopter to a hospital, police said, adding that his condition is not known yet. Spectators were ushered out of the outdoor amphitheater.
Watch the video here:
#SalmanRushdie just attacked onstage at @chq @NBCNews @ABC @cnnbrk pic.twitter.com/I1XT6AmkhK
— Charles Savenor (@CharlieSavenor) August 12, 2022
Rushdie’s novel, Satanic Verses, was banned in Iran, where the late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.
-
