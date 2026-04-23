Video shows armed soldiers boarding containers in the Strait of Hormuz

Videograbs from the footage released by Iranian State TV (Video via Reuters)

Iranian state TV on Thursday aired a video clip that purportedly showed armed soldiers boarding two container ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The footage was released in the early hours of Thursday.

Video aired on Iranian state TV in the early hours of April 23 purportedly showed armed soldiers boarding two container ships in the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/xL8IVnDN2F — Reuters (@Reuters) April 23, 2026

Iran accused the ships oif operating without permits and tampering navigation system.