Watch: Helicopter narrowly misses car on road; ‘welcome to Ukraine’, says defence ministry

A video of a helicopter having a close shave with vehicles on road in Ukraine has gone viral on social media, garnering over a million views on Twitter.

The clip, posted on Twitter by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, showed a helicopter approaching a road that is apparently open to civilians and flying very close to the vehicle. ‘Welcome to Ukraine’, read the caption.

One Twitter user commented: “Below the radar has a new meaning”.

A few others praised the pilot. “That’s definitely years of training respect for the fighter pilot,” commented one. “Pretty decent overtaking manoeuvre by the chopper there,” read another comment.

Welcome to Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/LdFhrzwn2m — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 20, 2022

“So the cars are like shields?” asked a Twitter user.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022 with the Russian invasion of the neighbouring region, has entered its ninth month.

Hostilities have heightened in the past few weeks after a bridge connecting Ukraine to Russian-annexed Crimea was blown up, an act which Russia has blamed on Ukraine. In retaliation, Russia showered missiles on at least 10 Ukrainian cities, killing and injuring several civilians, destroying off power stations and causing widespread damage, especially in residential areas.