Video showing arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou released

A CCTV footage showing the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the Vancouver International Airport was released on Tuesday, following a hearing in a Canada court.

Advertising

The airport security footage on the day of Meng’s arrest on December 1, last year, shows her luggage being searched by the Canada Border Service Agents (CBSA). Meng is seen being escorted by CBSA staff during her arrival at the airport where she was arrested on a US warrant. Her arrest put Canada in the centre of a diplomatic struggle between China and the United States, which sought her arrest and is seeking her extradition. The United States has since accused Meng of, among other things, fraudulently deceiving four banks to enable Huawei to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Her arrest has also created a rift between China and Canada. China has detained — in retaliation, some say — two Canadians and accused them of espionage, and it has sentenced two other Canadians to death on drug-related accusations.

Beijing on Thursday accused Ottawa of worsening bilateral relations after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to stand up to China amid deepening diplomatic and trade disputes. The embassy said in a statement that “Canada should release Ms. Meng Wanzhou immediately and ensure her safe return to China, and bring bilateral relations back onto the right track”.

Advertising

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday he would not escalate a deepening trade and diplomatic dispute with China but added that his government had no intention of backing down as it defended its interests.

Since her arrest, Meng has been out on bail of 10 million Canadian dollars (about $7.4 million), living in a $6 million home, which is owned by her family in the affluent Dunbar area of Vancouver. She has been able to move fairly freely in the city, although she is under 24-hour surveillance and is wearing a GPS tracker on her ankle, reported the New York Times.