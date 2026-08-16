Ukraine’s drone blitz rocks Moscow, Indian billionaire’s factory caught in return fire

Smoke billows from the burning Wildberries warehouses following a Ukrainian drone attack, according to the regional governor, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Photo: Reuters)

Ukraine on Sunday launched hundreds of drone attacks across Russia, killing at least six people, in one of its largest drone strikes since the start of the war. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told TASS news agency that it was the biggest air raid on the Russian capital in the past two years.

Russia hit back soon after, and an Indian tycoon’s factory, the largest integrated steel unit in Ukraine, was caught in the crossfire.

Ukraine launches one of its biggest drone attacks

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration has stepped up its attack against Russia this year, with hundreds of drones and long-range missiles targeting energy facilities and military industries, AP reported.