Video: Moment when US citizen Alex Pretti was shot dead by a federal agent in Minneapolis

Federal agents deploy tear gas and other munitions into a crowd of people near the intersection of 27th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis after a federal officer shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti. (AP)

US immigration agents fatally shot a 37-year-old US citizen on Saturday, who was identified by local officials as Alex Pretti, triggering fierce protests and condemnations from local leaders as it is the second such incident in Minneapolis this month. Pretti’s family remembered him as “a kind hearted soul” and said that he was an intensive care nurse at a VA hospital.

A bystander footage has captured the moments before Pretti was shot dead by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis. Conflicting statements have been provided by the state and federal officials of the moments leading to Pretti’s death, which comes over two weeks after Renee Good was shot dead by an immigration agent in the city.