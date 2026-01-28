Video: London-bound British Airways flight loses wheel shortly after takeoff from Las Vegas

British Airways flight incident: A video of the incident has gone viral on social media which shows that as the plane climbed height, a shadowy wheel dropped from the back section of the landing gear. (Photo: X/ flightradar24)

British Airways flight incident: A London-bound British Airways flight lost one of its landing gear wheels as it was departing Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Monday evening, aviation officials have confirmed.

The Airbus A350-1000, which took off from Las Vegas around 9:10pm, lost its right rear wheel from its main landing gear shortly after takeoff. The flight was destined to London’s Heathrow Airport, Sky News reported.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media which shows that as the plane climbed height, a shadowy wheel dropped from the back section of the landing gear.

Last night, while departing Las Vegas, British Airways flight BA274 lost one of its main landing gear wheels. The separation of the right, rear wheel from the A350-1000 was captured on our automated live stream at the airport. The flight continued for a safe landing in London. pic.twitter.com/kp2xlJYvwq — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 27, 2026

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the British Airways aircraft continued its flight safely across the Atlantic and landed at London’s Heathrow Airport 27 minutes earlier than its scheduled time.

It is still not clear what led to the right‑rear wheel breaking away from the aircraft which made a safe landing at its destination in the UK’s capital.

After the incident, the British Airways in a statement said, “Safety and security underpins everything we do and we’re supporting the authorities with their investigations.”

A spokesperson for the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas said the reported tyre which fell from the British Airways flight was retrieved from the airfield and that there were no reported injuries or damage to airport property.

The Las Vegas airport further added it was “aware of an incident involving a British Airways aircraft that departed LAS last night and continued on to London, where it landed safely without further incident”.