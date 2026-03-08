Video: Kuwait govt building engulfs in fire after Iran launches new wave of strikes

A drone strike linked to Iran hit a government building in Kuwait, setting it on fire as the regional conflict tied to US-Israel strikes on Tehran spreads across the Gulf.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 8, 2026 09:16 PM IST First published on: Mar 8, 2026 at 08:59 PM IST
kuwait, us iran warFootage showed flames tearing through the upper floors of Kuwait government’s Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) building on Sunday. (Photo: X)

A government building in Kuwait erupted in flames in the early hours on Sunday after being hit by an Iranian drone as violence in West Asia widened amid US-Israel’s continued joint strikes on Tehran.

Footage showed flames tearing through the upper floors of Kuwait government’s Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) building on Sunday. The UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain reported Iranian drone strikes on their countries respectively on Saturday and Sunday.

The PIFSS had earlier stated that its main premises had been targeted “resulting in material damage to the building.” The Kuwait military stated that it dealt with a drone attack on the country and the shrapnels have caused damage to civilian buildings.

The Kuwaiti military added that it continued to engage “hostile aerial targets” and the citizens in the country have been urged to “adhere to the safety and security instructions”.

The attack on Kuwait came hours after Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised for the strikes on neighbouring Gulf countries and urged them not to join the US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

President Pezeshkian in his statement dismissed US President Donald Trump’s demand that Tehran should unconditionally surrender and called it “a dream”.

Kuwait’s interior ministry, in a post on X, on Sunday said that two of its officers were killed “while performing duties.”

However, the ministry did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the death of two officers but said that the military has been intercepting drones and missiles launched from Tehran.

Meanwhile, President Trump has said that the war against Iran will only end with Tehran’s army and rulers wiped out as the Islamic nation reportedly picked its new supreme leader following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Israeli military announced on X that it will pursue every successor in Iran’s leadership.

“At some point, I don’t think there will be anybody left maybe to say, ‘We surrender’,” said Trump.

