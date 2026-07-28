Japan earthquake: Aerial footage captures collapsed building, 400-year-old castle in ruins

Japan earthquake leaves widespread damage in Kumamoto after a 7.1 magnitude quake hit, damaging Kumamoto Castle and collapsing part of a shopping mall.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 28, 2026 09:18 PM IST
Japan EarthquakeThis aerial image shows a partially collapsed bridge after the earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture. (AP)
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An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude battered buildings and a shopping centre in south-western Japan, leaving several people feared dead and trapped in a mall in Kumamoto on Tuesday afternoon, reports stated, quoting emergency services.

Damage to historical Kumamoto Castle

Due to the impact of the earthquake, one of Japan’s oldest castles, Kumamoto Castle, was damaged, as videos on social media appeared to show part of the outer walls decimated and surrounded by a cloud of dust.

Kumamoto Castle, partially damaged in the earthquake, was constructed in 1607 by Kato Kiyomasa, the first daimyo (feudal lord) of the castle, as per the castle’s website. It is a major tourist destination in the Japanese city.

Japan Earthquake This aerial image shows the damaged AEON Mall after an earthquake in Kashima, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. (AP)

The castle was shut for the day; an X account for it informed but didn’t provide any information related to potential damage to the castle.

Reports of overturned Train, fires, and structural collapses

Separately, a video showed a freight engine overturned and rolled off the railway tracks, though it wasn’t clear if it was caused by the earthquake. Other videos showed collapsed towers at an industrial plant and a small building on fire, NBC News reported.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 16km and hit the country’s Kumamoto prefecture at 4.27 pm local time.

Collapse and rescue efforts at Aeon Mall

According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, the second floor of Aeon Mall shopping centre in Kashima Town collapsed, with several people feared dead. The report added that at least 20 to 30 employees working at the mall could not be contacted after the collapse.

Videos showed the collapsed shopping mall in Kumamoto, as Kyodo News agency reported, quoting local police that several other people were dug out from the site and taken to hospital.

Prime Minister addresses extent of damage

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said there were reports of damage to roads, bridges and buildings, as well as blackouts and fires, however, details were unclear, AP reported.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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