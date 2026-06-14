Video: Israel strikes Beirut’s 5-storey building as US-Iran anticipate peace deal signing

Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalated after Israeli strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut’s Dahiyeh suburb following rocket attacks on northern Israel.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 14, 2026 06:40 PM IST
Israel attacks lebanon, us iran warPeople gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike that struck an apartment in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. (AP Photo)
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The Israeli military on Sunday said it attacked the infrastructure of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group in Beirut’s southern suburbs and reportedly destroyed a five-storey building in the compound.

At least two people were killed, and four others were injured in the strike, which targeted an apartment in Dahiyeh, Reuters reported, citing state news agency NNA. Lebanese officials said the Israeli attack on the apartment compound was struck with two missiles.

Visual impact and damage reports

According to Iran’s official news agency IRNA, the Israeli strike hit a five-storey building, a video of which has since gone viral on social media.

Smoke was seen over the Lebanese capital, Beirut, after the Israeli strikes. An AP report stated that two lower floors of the building were heavily damaged.

Retaliation and official justification

The attack was in retaliation for Hezbollah’s earlier strikes launched towards communities in northern Israel, the authorities in Tel Aviv said, adding that it was a “blatant ceasefire violation,” Reuters reported. The Israeli military said it carried out a “precise” strike at Hezbollah’s command centre.

us iran war, lebanon People run in front of burned cars that were attacked in an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. (AP Photo)

A joint statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said, “The IDF has now attacked terrorist targets of the Hezbollah terrorist ​organization in the Dahiyeh neighbourhood of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah’s firing into Israeli territory.”

Also Read | Iran agrees to not build or buy nuclear weapons under draft US peace deal: Report

Geopolitical friction and peace negotiations

The Israeli strikes came ahead of a potential US-Iran peace deal signing and it could also hamper the negotiations, which is already being seen allegedly as a letdown for the Israeli government, AP reported.

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Risks to regional stability

The last time Israel extended its offensive in Beirut, a serious escalation took place in the region with Iran launching strikes at Tel Aviv and teetering the fragile ceasefire signed between Washington and Tehran in April.

Iran has reiterated several times that any peace agreement to halt the conflict in West Asia must also include Israel halting strikes in Lebanon.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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