‘People were panicking, running’: Videos show destruction after Indonesia’s 7.7 earthquake; 20 killed

The footage captures buildings collapsing into rubble as panicked residents flee into open streets.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readAug 15, 2026 12:56 PM IST First published on: Aug 15, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Indonesia EarthquakeIn this photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers inspect a damaged building following an earthquake in Maumere. (Photo: AP)

At least 20 people were killed on Saturday after a 7.7 earthquake off Indonesia’s Flores Island flattened structures and triggered a landslide, officials said. Now, videos that show the moment buildings came crashing down in eastern Indonesia are emerging.

Clips shared on social media show the ground shaking violently as walls crumble and people run screaming into the streets. The quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its centre located north-northwest of the city of Ende in East Nusa Tenggara province, according to the US Geological Survey. It also set off a brief tsunami warning, which was lifted a few hours later.

One of the footage captures buildings collapsing into rubble as panicked residents fled onto open streets. A resident of Nagekeo said he was in a market when the ground began to shake, and that his family, who were outside the house at the time, remained safe.

A hospital worker said patients ran out of the building as the shaking intensified, and that he saw cracks appear in the walls around him. A resident of Sikka, a nearby regency, said several buildings were damaged, including the collapse of a waiting hall at the port terminal in Maumere.

Indonesia Earthquake
People evacuate to higher ground following an earthquake in East Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia. (Photo: AP)

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency warned of possible tsunami waves soon after the quake and urged coastal residents to move to higher ground. A disaster agency official, Abdul Muhari, said people should move at least two kilometres inland or head to raised ground more than 10 metres high. The warning was withdrawn a few hours later.

In 1992, a magnitude 7 earthquake in the same area caused a tsunami that killed around 2,500 people on Flores island.

Why is Indonesia so prone to earthquakes?

Indonesia is made up of more than 17,000 islands and sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active belt stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific. This makes the country and its neighbours prone to frequent, powerful earthquakes.

Indonesia Earthquake
In this photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers attempt to clear debris at building damaged by an earthquake in Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara Province, Indonesia. (Photo: AP)

The country has a long history of major quakes, including a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra in 2004 that triggered a tsunami killing around 220,000 people across the region, with about 170,000 deaths in Indonesia alone. In 2018, a series of quakes on Lombok island killed more than 550 people on Lombok and the nearby island of Sumbawa.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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