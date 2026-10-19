Paris couple calmly sip drinks as fire burns behind them amid riots: Watch

A couple were filmed calmly sipping drinks at an outdoor cafe near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris as a fire burned in the street behind them during unrest. The footage, shared by Sky News, shows the pair continuing their conversation despite the disturbance nearby.

A separate video shared by ABC News shows a jogger continuing her run through a crowd during the unrest.

France is currently reeling from violent demonstrations that began as student-led protests. Some French cities have been given the power to implement partial curfews to protect people and shops, while night curfews are being implemented.

Couple sip drinks near Arc de Triomphe as fire burns nearby

The couple is seen seated at the outdoor table of a cafe close to the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris, drinking from a glass while rioters set things on fire in the background. The couple continued talking, as heard in the video, while protests unfolded across Paris, Sky News reported.

A couple seem unfazed as they enjoy a drink close to the Arc de Triomphe while rioters set things on fire in the background. France protests latest ➡️ https://t.co/UhBnBwtF7e https://t.co/IZZLpuymba — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 19, 2026

Jogger continues run amid chaos

In another video, a jogger was seen continuing with her run through the crowd of protesters amid the chaos in Paris.

A determined jogger was seemingly unfazed by the ongoing rioting in Paris as she opted to run directly through the chaos on Saturday. Read more: https://t.co/3iM5c2FTRW https://t.co/PX77tz0SqQ — ABC News (@ABC) October 19, 2026

Nearly 2,400 arrested amid nationwide unrest

French police said roups with more than 1,000 people formed unauthorised marches across central Paris over the weekend. “By late afternoon, a new phase began with the arrival of large numbers of people whose sole aim was to steal and loot, taking advantage of the unrest,” police said. Following arson, rioting, and clashes, the French Interior Ministry said nearly 2,400 people have been arrested nationwide.

France announces localised curfews after violence

PM Sébastien Lecornu said that he has instructed prefects, the government’s regional representatives, to implement “very limited” and “localised” curfews to restrict further looting and rioting, after the weekend violence targeted city halls and other public buildings, and hundreds of businesses across the country.

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After concluding an emergency meeting with top government officials, PM Lecornu said “on Saturday, despite scenes of severe violence and extensive property damage, no one was killed, and that is a miracle,” defending the work of police officers faced with violent groups of people.

Over 2,000 businesses affected by demonstrations

According to the head of France’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry, more than 2,000 businesses were affected by the violent demonstrations across the country. France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, who earlier offered to resign from his position but was asked to continue by President Emmanuel Macron, said police had “lost control” and there was a “lack of anticipation” from officers.