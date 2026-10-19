Paris couple calmly sip drinks as fire burns behind them amid riots: Watch

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Paris riots have drawn attention online after a couple continued sipping drinks at a cafe near the Arc de Triomphe as fires burned nearby.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 19, 2026 10:35 PM IST First published on: Oct 19, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
france protests, parisThe couple, visible in the clip, are seen seated at the outdoor table of a cafe close to the Arc de Triomphe. (Photo: Reuters)

A couple were filmed calmly sipping drinks at an outdoor cafe near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris as a fire burned in the street behind them during unrest. The footage, shared by Sky News, shows the pair continuing their conversation despite the disturbance nearby.

A separate video shared by ABC News shows a jogger continuing her run through a crowd during the unrest.

France is currently reeling from violent demonstrations that began as student-led protests. Some French cities have been given the power to implement partial curfews to protect people and shops, while night curfews are being implemented.

Couple sip drinks near Arc de Triomphe as fire burns nearby

The couple is seen seated at the outdoor table of a cafe close to the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris, drinking from a glass while rioters set things on fire in the background. The couple continued talking, as heard in the video, while protests unfolded across Paris, Sky News reported.

Jogger continues run amid chaos

In another video, a jogger was seen continuing with her run through the crowd of protesters amid the chaos in Paris.

Nearly 2,400 arrested amid nationwide unrest

French police said roups with more than 1,000 people formed unauthorised marches across central Paris over the weekend. “By late afternoon, a new phase began with the arrival of large numbers of people whose sole aim was to steal and loot, taking advantage of the unrest,” police said. Following arson, rioting, and clashes, the French Interior Ministry said nearly 2,400 people have been arrested nationwide.

France announces localised curfews after violence

PM Sébastien Lecornu said that he has instructed prefects, the government’s regional representatives, to implement “very limited” and “localised” curfews to restrict further looting and rioting, after the weekend violence targeted city halls and other public buildings, and hundreds of businesses across the country.

Most Read
1Video: Priest dies after crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador
2JD Vance says ‘I love my Indian in-laws, but…’ amid India-US H-1B visa row
3US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran’s Araghchi blames US for Hormuz insecurity, pushes diplomacy
4Elon Musk plans to give every kid in America a share of SpaceX. What it means
5World Highlights: Trump endorses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reelection
6Why are French students on the streets 6 months before elections
Story continues below this ad

After concluding an emergency meeting with top government officials, PM Lecornu said “on Saturday, despite scenes of severe violence and extensive property damage, no one was killed, and that is a miracle,” defending the work of police officers faced with violent groups of people.

Over 2,000 businesses affected by demonstrations

According to the head of France’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry, more than 2,000 businesses were affected by the violent demonstrations across the country. France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, who earlier offered to resign from his position but was asked to continue by President Emmanuel Macron, said police had “lost control” and there was a “lack of anticipation” from officers.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments