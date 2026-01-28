Video: Fire breaks out at five-star hotel in French Alps, hundreds evacuated

The local government said that staff and guests, who were rescued from the blaze, took refuge in other hotels. (Photo: X/ @InfosFrancaises/ Enhanced with AI)

French Alps hotel fire: Hundreds of people were evacuated after a fire was reported in a five-star hotel in the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Prefecture of Savoie region website, no one was injured in the blaze which took place in the attic of the Hotel des Grandes Alpes ​at around 7 ‌pm (local time), Reuters reported.

SAVOIE : Un incendie est en cours dans un hôtel de #Courchevel. Des dizaines de pompiers sont mobilisés et une centaine de personnes évacuée. (Radio Courchevel) pic.twitter.com/tnE6181w6Y — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) January 27, 2026

Nearly 100 people were evacuated after the incident was reported said officials, but local media outlets later reported that the evacuation figure rose to 270 after the fire spread to nearby building. Nearby Hotel Le Lana, which has nearly 200 guests, is also being evacuated on Wednesday morning due to the risk of fire spreading as the blaze is still ongoing.

The local government said that staff and guests, who were rescued from the blaze, took refuge in other hotels. “The evacuation proceeded ‌calmly and no injuries have been reported so far,” the local government added.

A report by Mirror stated that over 60 firefighters and 42 vehicles were tackling the fire at the Grandes Alpes hotel in Savoie, in the French Alps. But the Reuters report updated the status and said that 131 firefighters have been deployed at the scene.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel Viaud of the Savoie Fire and Rescue Service, the fire at the attic of the hotel was spreading rapidly to nearby buildings, news agency AFP reported. The cause of the fire still remains unknown.

Safety measures are being reviewed in the region as another blaze in ⁠a bar in the ⁠Swiss resort of Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve killed 40 people ‌and injured more than 100.

(with inputs from Reuters)