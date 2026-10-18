Video: Priest dies after crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador

A Catholic priest died after a large wooden crucifix fell on him during a livestreamed Mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Saturday, October 17.

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was leading the service at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church when the crucifix detached from the wall above the altar. The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed his death.

What happened during the livestreamed Mass?

The accident occurred about 27 minutes after the Mass had begun, which was being livestreamed on social media, reports stated. Footage showed worshippers shouting and asking for help after the crucifix fell on top of the priest The incident’s footage has since gone viral on social media.

Catholic priest Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was killed when a crucifix fell on him during a service in Ecuador. Congregants tried to help, but he died from his injuries. https://t.co/u2b4DaZPok — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2026

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Archdiocese confirms priest’s death

Confirming that the incident led to Father Sánchez Molinari’s death, the Archdiocese of Guayaquil wrote in a social media post on Sunday, “We announce that our beloved Fr. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, CSsR., who served as parish priest of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in the Central Vicariate, has departed for the Father’s House to rejoice in His presence and glory.”

The official statement by the Archdiocese of Guayaquil further said, “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.” The statement, however, didn’t clarify whether the priest died immediately after the crucifix fell on him or after receiving medical attention.

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Cause of crucifix collapse remains unknown

A report by Newsweek stated that the cause behind the crucifix’s collapse remains unknown, and no official explanation has been provided so far — whether structural damage or faulty fittings caused the incident.

Who was Father Patricio Sánchez Molinari?

The report added that Father Sánchez Molinari was a priest of Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, and part of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, founded by the Italian St. Alphonsus Liguori in 1732.