Video: Priest dies after crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador

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Ecuador priest Father Patricio Sánchez Molinari died after a large wooden crucifix fell on him while he was conducting Mass in Guayaquil.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 18, 2026 09:23 PM IST First published on: Oct 18, 2026 at 09:22 PM IST
Ecuador priestA Catholic priest, Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, died after a large wooden crucifix fell on him. (Photo: X/ @Breaking911)

A Catholic priest died after a large wooden crucifix fell on him during a livestreamed Mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Saturday, October 17.

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was leading the service at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church when the crucifix detached from the wall above the altar. The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed his death.

What happened during the livestreamed Mass?

The accident occurred about 27 minutes after the Mass had begun, which was being livestreamed on social media, reports stated. Footage showed worshippers shouting and asking for help after the crucifix fell on top of the priest The incident’s footage has since gone viral on social media.

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Archdiocese confirms priest’s death

Confirming that the incident led to Father Sánchez Molinari’s death, the Archdiocese of Guayaquil wrote in a social media post on Sunday, “We announce that our beloved Fr. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, CSsR., who served as parish priest of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in the Central Vicariate, has departed for the Father’s House to rejoice in His presence and glory.”

The official statement by the Archdiocese of Guayaquil further said, “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.” The statement, however, didn’t clarify whether the priest died immediately after the crucifix fell on him or after receiving medical attention.

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Cause of crucifix collapse remains unknown

A report by Newsweek stated that the cause behind the crucifix’s collapse remains unknown, and no official explanation has been provided so far — whether structural damage or faulty fittings caused the incident.

Who was Father Patricio Sánchez Molinari?

The report added that Father Sánchez Molinari was a priest of Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, and part of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, founded by the Italian St. Alphonsus Liguori in 1732.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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