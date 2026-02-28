Video: Al Jazeera broadcast interrupted by national emergency alarm during Iran’s missile strikes

Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Doha on Saturday after Qatar’s defence ministry confirmed that it had "successfully countered a number of attacks targeting the country's territory.”

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 28, 2026 06:10 PM IST First published on: Feb 28, 2026 at 06:00 PM IST
us israel attack iranSmoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

Iran-Israel war: After US and Israel launched strikes in Tehran on Saturday, national emergency alarm blared across Qatar’s capital Doha during a live broadcast of Al Jazeera news channel as Iran launched strikes at Washington’s Al Udeid air base in the country.

Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Doha on Saturday after Qatar’s defence ministry confirmed that it had “successfully countered a number of attacks targeting the country’s territory.”

According to a Qatari official, a US made Patriot battery had intercepted an Iranian missile, AFP news agency reported. A second wave of missiles, which were launched towards Qatar have been successfully “intercepted and neutralized,” a social media post of Qatar’s defence ministry stated.

us israel iran, israel vs iran
An explosion in the sea, after missiles were launched towards Israel from Iran following strikes by Israel and the US on Iran, as seen from Haifa, northern Israel. (REUTERS photo)

In a video going viral on social media, Al Jazeera news anchors can be seen briefing about the US-Israel strikes against Iran when national emergency sirens went off in Doha.

Also Read Explosions heard in Tehran as US-Israel launch ‘preventive missile attack’ against Iran: VIDEO

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said, “All incoming missiles were intercepted and destroyed before reaching Qatari territory, adding that Qatar’s Armed Forces have “full capabilities and resources” to ensure the country’s security.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said that the first wave of retaliatory missiles and drone attacks had been launched against Israel and other US air bases in the Middle East region which are within Iran’s reach.

Story continues below this ad

Iran’s retaliation would continue until “the enemy is decisively defeated,” the Revolutionary Guards said.

In Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Bateen, sounds of explosions were heard. Bahrain has said that the service centre of US’ Fifth Fleet had been subjected to a missile attack.

Global airlines were cancelled and diverted across the Middle East after the region witnessed strikes from Iran and US-Israel against Tehran.

Explosions were also heard near Iran’s Kharg Island from where the Islamic nation exports 90 percent of its crude oil for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 28: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments