Video: Al Jazeera broadcast interrupted by national emergency alarm during Iran’s missile strikes

Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

Iran-Israel war: After US and Israel launched strikes in Tehran on Saturday, national emergency alarm blared across Qatar’s capital Doha during a live broadcast of Al Jazeera news channel as Iran launched strikes at Washington’s Al Udeid air base in the country.

Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Doha on Saturday after Qatar’s defence ministry confirmed that it had “successfully countered a number of attacks targeting the country’s territory.”

National emergency alerts blared during a live Al Jazeera broadcast just moments before explosions were heard in Qatar’s capital, Doha. The alert came as Iranian missiles targeting US interests the country were successfully intercepted. pic.twitter.com/eT6RD8fAZT — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 28, 2026

According to a Qatari official, a US made Patriot battery had intercepted an Iranian missile, AFP news agency reported. A second wave of missiles, which were launched towards Qatar have been successfully “intercepted and neutralized,” a social media post of Qatar’s defence ministry stated.

An explosion in the sea, after missiles were launched towards Israel from Iran following strikes by Israel and the US on Iran, as seen from Haifa, northern Israel. (REUTERS photo)

In a video going viral on social media, Al Jazeera news anchors can be seen briefing about the US-Israel strikes against Iran when national emergency sirens went off in Doha.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said, “All incoming missiles were intercepted and destroyed before reaching Qatari territory, adding that Qatar’s Armed Forces have “full capabilities and resources” to ensure the country’s security.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said that the first wave of retaliatory missiles and drone attacks had been launched against Israel and other US air bases in the Middle East region which are within Iran’s reach.

Story continues below this ad

Iran’s retaliation would continue until “the enemy is decisively defeated,” the Revolutionary Guards said.

In Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Bateen, sounds of explosions were heard. Bahrain has said that the service centre of US’ Fifth Fleet had been subjected to a missile attack.

Global airlines were cancelled and diverted across the Middle East after the region witnessed strikes from Iran and US-Israel against Tehran.

Explosions were also heard near Iran’s Kharg Island from where the Islamic nation exports 90 percent of its crude oil for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.