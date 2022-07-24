scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Sixteen dead after vessel carrying Haitian migrants capsizes in The Bahamas

Four women and 17 men were rescued from the incident, immigration minister Keith Bell told Reuters.

By: Reuters | Nassau |
July 24, 2022 11:48:57 pm
Survivors of a migrant boat that capsized perch on the overturned vessel off the coast of New Providence island, Bahamas, July 24, 2022. (REUTERS)

Sixteen people are dead after a vessel carrying Haitian migrants capsized off the coast of The Bahamas, authorities said on Sunday, amid a continuing wave of sea migration toward the United States.

Four women and 17 men were rescued from the incident, immigration minister Keith Bell told Reuters.

“We mourn lives lost of those seeking a better way of life,” Bell said. “Those here with families and friends in Haiti, encourage your loved ones not to risk their lives.”

The Bahamas police said the boat capsized some 7 miles (11 kilometers) off the island of New Providence.

The Bahamas is a frequent transit route for Haitian migrants seeking to reach the United States. Dangerous sea voyages in rickety vessels have become increasingly common over the last year as Haitians flee poverty and rising gang violence.

