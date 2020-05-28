Donald Trump’s latest: Coronavirus a very bad ‘gift’ from China

The US President has made repeated statements in the past, blaming China for the pandemic andurging the Chinese government to pay for the damages caused by the virus. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo The US President has made repeated statements in the past, blaming China for the pandemic andurging the Chinese government to pay for the damages caused by the virus. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

In his latest jibe blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that Covid-19 is a very bad “gift” from the Asian giant and that it continues to march ahead.

“All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad “gift” from China, marches on. Not good!” Trump tweeted.

All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad “gift” from China, marches on. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

In his earlier tweet, Trump stated that the US has reached a “very sad milestone” as the death toll due to Covid-19 outbreak surpassed 1 lakh deaths. “We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!” he tweeted.

The US President has made repeated statements in the past, blaming China for the pandemic and suggesting that he may seek damages from Beijing over the pandemic, which is considered to have emerged in Wuhan. He has also been at loggerheads with the World Health Organisation (WHO) while proposing to name the pandemic as ‘Wuhan virus’.

On Wednesday, Trump was criticised on social media after videos of him at his golf club in Virginia emerged on social media. According to Reuters, this is the second time Trump went golfing during the pandemic. Trump was seen on the golf course a day after he said houses of worship were “essential” and asked governors to reopen them during the Memorial Day weekend.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.