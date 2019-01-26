Venezuela’s opposition leader calls for more protests ‘if they dare to kidnap me’

Written by Ana Vanessa Herrero and Nick Cumming-Bruce

Advertising

Risking arrest, Venezuela’s opposition leader attended a rally Friday in his first public appearance since he declared himself president, and told supporters to maintain pressure on authorities “if they dare to kidnap me.”

The rally in eastern Caracas, where at least 500 people converged in a square ringed by police officers, was peaceful and orderly, and there was no immediate indication that the opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, would be taken into custody, as many had feared.

At the same time, President Nicolás Maduro, who had been furiously describing his adversary as the lackey of an American-backed coup plot, appeared to take a more conciliatory approach, calling for dialogue.

Advertising

Alluding to reports of clandestine meetings that had taken place between opposition members and people in Maduro’s orbit, he even expressed a willingness to attend such meetings himself. “If I have to use a hood or go naked, however, I have to go,” Maduro said at a news conference.

It was not immediately clear why he seemed to be taking a softer tone. But Maduro’s call for dialogue appeared to signal that the standoff between the government and Guaidó may be shifting.

Opposition lawmakers and analysts said Maduro may sense that loyalty to him among the security forces may be slipping as support for Guaidó grows.

William Brownfield, a former U.S. ambassador to Venezuela who is regarded as among the foremost experts on its government, said it was notable that Guaidó had not been arrested.

“For the first time,” Brownfield said, “you have an opposition leader who is clearly signaling to the armed forces and to law enforcement that he wants to keep them on the side of the angels and with the good guys.”

Guaidó began his remarks at the rally by requesting a minute of silence for “victims of brutal repression,” referring to demonstrators who have been killed or wounded in violent protests that flared throughout the past week in Venezuela. The UN human rights office said earlier Friday that the death toll stood at 20 or more.

“We have awakened from the nightmare, brothers and sisters,” said Guaidó, the 35-year-old leader of the National Assembly, the opposition-dominated legislature that has been rendered largely powerless by Maduro.

Over the past few weeks, Guaidó has emerged as the most direct challenge yet to Maduro, whose longtime stewardship of Venezuela has plunged the country into a prolonged bout of repression and severe economic decline.

Guaidó urged supporters to demonstrate peacefully and to distribute copies of an amnesty law the assembly had passed that encourages members of the armed forces to switch their loyalty to him.

But he also said his arrest was a real possibility. “If they dare to kidnap me, I ask you to continue on the path and move forward in a nonviolent manner,” he said.

The rally was held two days after Guaidó declared himself Venezuela’s legitimate president during a day of nationwide protests that challenged and infuriated Maduro and his loyalists.

Maduro called his adversary an American puppet, broke relations with the United States, gave its diplomats 72 hours to leave and ordered Venezuelan diplomats in the United States to return home by this weekend.

The Trump administration and several other countries in the region quickly recognized Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, depicting him as a democratic savior trying to rescue what was once one of Latin America’s most prosperous nations. They say Maduro was elected fraudulently and should resign.

But Maduro received an important reassurance Thursday, when the country’s defense minister pledged that the armed forces would remain loyal to him.

At the same time, Russia, an ally of Maduro that has provided his government billions of dollars in aid, warned the United States not to meddle in Venezuela’s affairs, effectively placing Venezuela in the middle of a new contest of wills between the Kremlin and Washington.

Guaidó had largely stayed out of public view after his self-declaration as president, amid speculation that Maduro’s security forces could take him into custody.

“From them, we can expect anything,” said Milagros Valera, an opposition lawmaker who supports Guaidó. “But the people will rally behind him and defend him.”

Valera, who attended the rally at Simón Bolivar Plaza in Caracas, the capital, said opposition politicians were continuing to hold discreet talks with military leaders and remained hopeful that they would soon build enough support to get large factions to switch sides.

Damelys González, 75, was among those who turned up at the plaza, holding a Venezuelan flag in one hand and a cane in the other.

“We’re fearful, but we need to take to the streets and overcome that fear,” González said. “The moment is now or never.”

Despite Guaidó’s call for peaceful demonstrations, violent and sometimes deadly protests have flared repeatedly over the past week.

The UN human rights chief in Geneva, Michelle Bachelet, who served two terms as president of Chile, condemned the killings and said she was “extremely concerned that the situation in Venezuela may rapidly spiral out of control with catastrophic consequences.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has implored all nations to recognize Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, planned to press his case Saturday at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York.

In a possible sign of Pompeo’s need for experienced experts to deal with the Venezuela crisis, he announced Friday that he had appointed Elliott Abrams as a special envoy. Abrams, a policymaker who served in the administrations of Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, pleaded guilty to withholding information from Congress during the Iran-Contra scandal.

The appointment was notable partly because of tensions between Abrams and Trump, who had rejected him for a deputy secretary of state job in 2017. Abrams had criticized Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Pompeo also said at a news conference in Washington that he was evaluating the security situation at the embassy in Caracas daily. While Pompeo had said he would ignore Maduro’s deadline for all diplomats to leave, the State Department has decided to withdraw most employees and leave only a core team.

“We will make sure we protect our folks on the ground and take all appropriate measures,” he said.

At least 50 Marines were on standby at an undisclosed location in case they are needed to reinforce the embassy in Caracas. They were put on alert Thursday, a U.S. military official said.

Brownfield, who served as ambassador in Caracas from 2004 to 2007, said the crisis in Venezuela had left Maduro confronting “the most complicated set of problems” he has ever faced.

Advertising

“While I’m not prepared to say the endgame is around the corner,” he said, “this is the shakiest things have been and if he survives this, he survives as a wounded animal.”