scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

Venezuelan man, crowned world’s oldest, marks 113th birthday Friday

Perez Mora became the world's oldest person after Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, who was born on Feb. 11, 1909, in Spain, died in January aged 112 years and 341 days old.

By: Reuters |
May 26, 2022 4:54:01 pm
A doctor takes a blood pressure from Venezuelan Juan Vicente Mora, declared the oldest person in the world by Guinness World Records, inside his home as he celebrates his 113th birthday on Friday, in San Jose de Bolivar, Tachira state, Venezuela. (Reuters)

Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, declared the oldest person in the world by Guinness World Records last week, will hit 113 years old on Friday.

Perez Mora, who enjoys good health and a cup of strong aguardiente liquor every day, has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren, Guinness said in a press release.

Apart from slightly elevated blood pressure and hearing problems due to his age, Perez Mora is in very good health and does not take medication, said Enrique Guzman, a physician from a clinic in San Jose de Bolivar, in Venezuela’s Tachira state.

“He seems totally fine to me,” Guzman said.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...Premium
Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impactPremium
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impact
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...
More Premium Stories >>

Perez Mora became the world’s oldest person after Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, who was born on Feb. 11, 1909 in Spain, died in January aged 112 years and 341 days old.

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement