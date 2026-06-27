Another earthquake hits Venezuela, 2 days after twin quakes kill over 900 people

Another ​earthquake of magnitude 4.9 has hit ​Venezuela off its northern ​coast. This came just two days days after ​two earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude razed buildings ​and ​killed over 900 people.

Venezuela was struck by the doublet earthquake on Thursday. The death toll from the catastrophic event has risen to 920 since. Several thousands are still missing.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)