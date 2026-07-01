Miracle in Venezuela: 6 days after earthquakes, toddler rescued from rubble

Residents search through the rubble of a building that collapsed in the earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Six days after twin earthquakes ravaged extensive parts of Venezuela, a child was pulled out alive from the rubble, The Guardian reported.

The boy, Klieber Moran, was rescued from Los Corales Garden ⁠1 building in La Guaira state on Tuesday, early in the morning, and was reportedly the lone survivor reported on the sixth day of rescue efforts, according to The Guardian

The toddler, aged two or three years old, was taken for medical treatment, Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, said in a message on ​Telegram.

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Two back-to-back earthquakes of ‌magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 jolted Venezuela last ‌Wednesday, collapsing buildings and burying thousands of people under the rubble.