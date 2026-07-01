Miracle in Venezuela: 6 days after earthquakes, toddler rescued from rubble

Six days after twin earthquakes ravaged extensive parts of Venezuela, a child was pulled out alive from the rubble, The Guardian reported.
The boy, Klieber Moran, was rescued from Los Corales Garden 1 building in La Guaira state on Tuesday, early in the morning, and was reportedly the lone survivor reported on the sixth day of rescue efforts, according to The Guardian
The toddler, aged two or three years old, was taken for medical treatment, Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, said in a message on Telegram.
Two back-to-back earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 jolted Venezuela last Wednesday, collapsing buildings and burying thousands of people under the rubble.
“We must hold on to the hope of continuing to find people alive beneath the rubble,” The Guardian quoted National Assembly president Jorge Rodríguez as saying in a televised address.
A shipment for children
According to United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), 680,000 children across Venezuela need humanitarian assistance nationwide.
A shipment, carrying 47 metric tonnes of humanitarian supplies, arrived in Venezuela from the UNICEF on Tuesday to support the children and their families affected by the quakes.
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The packages have emergency health kits for urgent medical care, including supplies for disease prevention and treatment, safe births, and newborn care.
Volunteers sort boxes with food at the at the Global Empowerment Mission Venezuela relief donation site Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo)
The government recorded the death toll in the natural disaster at more than 1,900, with more than 10,000 people injured. However, experts see this as a major under-reporting, as more bodies are being recovered from the debris during the ongoing rescue operations every day, overwhelming the morgues.
How are the survivors coping?
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding among those who survived the disaster. The UN agencies have expressed health concerns about the displaced people sleeping in the open or in crowded, unsanitary shelters for days now.
According to the estimates by NASA, nearly 59,000 buildings have been damaged or destroyed by the earthquakes, which would mean hundreds of thousands of people were impacted by them.
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