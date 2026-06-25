Buildings collapse, people flee as earthquakes hit Venezuela: VIDEOS

Rescue workers search through the rubble after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday. (AP Photo)

Two powerful earthquakes hit the Venezuelan capital, Caracas on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, causing massive damage to buildings. According to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake hit with magnitude 7.2 near San Felipe, about 284 km west of Caracas at 22:04 local time. It was followed immediately by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake near Yumare, about 293 km west of Caracas.

While no official confirmation about the death toll has been made yet, acting president acting President Delcy Rodríguez extended condolences to the deceased. However, death toll could likely range from 10,000 to 1,00,000, news agency Associated Press reported.

Satellite image shows the epicentre of the earthquakes in Venezuela (Image: USGS) Satellite image shows the epicentre of the earthquakes in Venezuela (Image: USGS)

Acting President of the country Delcy Rodriguez addressed the country shortly after. In a post on X, she wrote: “Attention: shortly I will address Venezuelans to report on the situation following the strong earthquake that has affected our country.” In her address, Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency in the country.