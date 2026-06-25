Buildings collapse, people flee as earthquakes hit Venezuela: VIDEOS

Two powerful earthquakes hit the Venezuelan capital, Caracas on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, causing massive damage to buildings. According to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake hit with magnitude 7.2 near San Felipe, about 284 km west of Caracas at 22:04 local time. It was followed immediately by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake near Yumare, about 293 km west of Caracas.
While no official confirmation about the death toll has been made yet, acting president acting President Delcy Rodríguez extended condolences to the deceased. However, death toll could likely range from 10,000 to 1,00,000, news agency Associated Press reported.
Satellite image shows the epicentre of the earthquakes in Venezuela (Image: USGS)
Acting President of the country Delcy Rodriguez addressed the country shortly after. In a post on X, she wrote: “Attention: shortly I will address Venezuelans to report on the situation following the strong earthquake that has affected our country.” In her address, Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency in the country.
Atención: en breve me dirigiré a los venezolanos para informar sobre la situación tras el fuerte terremoto que ha afectado a nuestro país.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit the country at a shallow depth of 15km. Videos of the moments when the twin earthquakes struck Venezuela showed people fleeing for safety. However, not everyone managed to escape in time and many were trapped under the debris. A BBC report says that people could be heard from underneath the debris calling for help.
Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building for survivors after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
USGS: Venezuela’s devastating earthquake sequence has been identified as a “doublet event.”
A magnitude 7.2 foreshock struck first, followed just 39 seconds later by a more powerful magnitude 7.5 mainshock, significantly increasing the destructive impact across affected.
🇻🇪🌍 USGS: Venezuela’s devastating earthquake sequence has been identified as a “doublet event.”
A magnitude 7.2 foreshock struck first, followed just 39 seconds later by a more powerful magnitude 7.5 mainshock, significantly increasing the destructive impact across affected… pic.twitter.com/Jzf7xc6YUw
Fires have now begun to erupt within the rubble of collapsed building in the Northern Venezuelan coastal city of La Guaira, resulting from damage caused to gas lines from tonight’s twin earthquakes near Caracas.
Fires have now begun to erupt within the rubble of collapsed building in the Northern Venezuelan coastal city of La Guaira, resulting from damage caused to gas lines from tonight’s twin earthquakes near Caracas. pic.twitter.com/bRkEtsuYvl
Shortly after twin earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 7 struck Venezuela, 20 after shocks rattled the country, says AFP citing the President’s office.
Venezuela’s international airport, Maiquetia airport has been closed due to serious damage due to the Earthquake. Train and metro services and classes for students have been halted in the country for the time being, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said.
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