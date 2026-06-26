Venezuela earthquake: Viral videos show dramatic rescues as over 200 remain trapped

Race Against Time: More than 200 people remain trapped as rescue teams pull survivors alive from the rubble.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 26, 2026 03:03 PM IST First published on: Jun 26, 2026 at 02:26 PM IST
Venezuela EarthquakeWorkers remove rubble from a collapsed building in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo: AP)

Hours after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela’s northern coast, rescue teams were still pulling people out alive from the wreckage through Thursday night, including a woman and her father, retrieved from rubble near the Coral Beach building in La Guaira state.

In a moment that stood apart from the surrounding devastation, a woman gave birth in the rubble as rescue efforts continued around her.

What exactly happened

The two earthquakes struck within 40 seconds of each other on Wednesday evening. The first measured 7.2 in magnitude, the second 7.5. Both were shallow, which amplified the destruction at ground level and brought down buildings across northern Venezuela. The death toll has reached 235, with more than 4,300 injured and thousands still missing.

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La Guaira, on the Caribbean coast north of Caracas, took the worst of it. Venezuela’s main international airport remains closed due to structural damage, slowing the arrival of aid and rescue teams.

The search continues

Rescue teams worked through Thursday night across La Guaira and Caracas. More than 200 people are still believed trapped under the rubble of around 250 collapsed or damaged buildings. Hundreds of thousands remain officially missing.

Also read Venezuela earthquake: Rescuers race against time to find survivors as death toll hits 235

Search and rescue professionals work to a 72-hour survival window the period when chances of finding people alive remain highest. Teams are working with that deadline in mind.

US rescue units from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles County have deployed. Mexico and the Dominican Republic have also sent teams. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez declared La Guaira a disaster zone and appealed to businesses to release heavy construction equipment for the effort.

Families posted handwritten missing-person lists on walls and social media. Hundreds spent the night in Caracas parks, too afraid to go back inside.

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“I lost everything,” said Cristian Carreño, staring at his damaged apartment building. “There are people still inside, I imagine, that couldn’t get out.”

Rescue teams say they will keep searching.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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