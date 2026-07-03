8 days under rubble: How one man survived a devastating building collapse after the Venezuela earthquake

Attention has turned to the humanitarian response after at least 2,300 people are confirmed dead, and 13,000 homeless.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 3, 2026 06:04 AM IST First published on: Jul 3, 2026 at 05:43 AM IST
Venezuela Earthquake Live UpdatesRescue workers attend to Hernán Alberto Gil Flores after he was pulled from the rubble eight days after he was trapped by twin earthquakes that struck Catia La Mar, Venezuela. (Photo: AP)

A security guard has been rescued from a collapsed building eight days after twin earthquakes devastated Venezuela.

Rescue teams freed Hernán Gil more than 100 hours after they first located him buried under 140 tonnes of rubble. A Chilean firefighter called it one of the hardest rescue jobs of his career, the BBC reported.

The earthquakes hit Venezuela on June 24. Close to 2,300 people have died, and tens of thousands remain missing.

How rescuers found him

Hernán Gil was on duty in a small concrete guard booth in the basement parking area next to the Galerias Playa Grande mall when the quakes hit. That booth appears to have shielded him from the collapsed rubble above and around him.

Allan Madrigal, a paramedic with the Costa Rican Red Cross, was the one who first heard Gil’s cries for help on Sunday. He said he didn’t trust his own ears at first and asked a coworker to check.

“It was an emotional moment,” Madrigal said, as per BBC News.

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Venezuela Earthquake
Rescuers from Argentina search a building damaged by back-to-back earthquakes in Catia La Mar, Venezuela. (Photo: AP)

Teams from Venezuela, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico, Portugal, and the United States worked together to reach Gil. Parts of the access tunnels they built collapsed more than once, putting both Gil and the rescuers at risk.

Overnight, crews got their first visual confirmation that Gil was alive, using a small camera pushed into the rubble. A Chilean firefighter asked him to turn toward the camera. He had one bloodshot eye and wore a mask that rescuers had passed to him earlier to keep dust out of his lungs.

A Costa Rican Red Cross worker said Gil told them he didn’t even have a broken nail. Rescuers gave him water and hooked him up to an IV drip while digging continued.

Also read Venezuela earthquake: Toddler rescued alive after six days trapped under rubble

Marco Antonio Franco of the Mexican Red Cross described Gil as upbeat throughout the ordeal. He said Gil even asked for specific drink flavors, and the team brought them, according to comments Franco gave to Mexican outlet Milenio and cited by BBC News.

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Venezuela Earthquake
Buildings that collapsed in the earthquakes are seen in La Guaira, Venezuela. (Photo: AP)

Franco said Gil recognized rescue workers and encouraged them to keep going.

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Madrigal, who was on his first international rescue mission, said the experience changed him.

“The lad who came here a week ago is not the same one that will return to Costa Rica,” he told reporters.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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