Venezuela Earthquake LIVE Updates: Death toll rises to 235, over 11,000 missing

A woman walks past a building damaged during an earthquake in La Guaira, Venezuela. (Photo: AP)
The death toll in the Venezuela earthquakes has risen to 235, while at least 11,000 people are missing. The devastating doublet earthquakes and the tremors that followed crippled the country’s capital, Caracas and other areas. While several countries have pledged support, the US has dispatched search and rescue teams to Venezuela.
Earlier, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said there were 30 aftershocks following the two major earthquakes. She also announced to build a $200 million fund with IMF resources to rebuild infrastructure, hospitals and housing.
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The first quake was of a magnitude of 7.1, and its epicentre was west of the community of Moron, about 168 km west of Caracas, at a depth of 13 km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. An even larger 7.5-magnitude earthquake took place just minutes later. This second one was situated at a depth of 10 km, and its epicentre was 16 km southwest of Moron. Swaying buildings in Caracas were evacuated. Entire walls of certain buildings collapsed, making furniture visible from the street. Tsunami alerts were issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
World leaders offer support: World leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others have offered their support to Venezuela and condolences to the families of those who died in the twin earthquakes.
Earthquake jolts Japan: Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 7 hit Japan, jolting Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture. Its epicentre was off the coast of Iwate Prefecture. Following this, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi advised citizens to stay vigilant and instructed relevant agencies to give out timely and accurate information to the public regarding evacuation and damage. However, she ruled out any concerns about a tsunami.
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