Venezuela Earthquake LIVE Updates: Death toll rises to 235, over 11,000 missing

A woman walks past a building damaged during an earthquake in La Guaira, Venezuela. (Photo: AP)

The death toll in the Venezuela earthquakes has risen to 235, while at least 11,000 people are missing. The devastating doublet earthquakes and the tremors that followed crippled the country’s capital, Caracas and other areas. While several countries have pledged support, the US has dispatched search and rescue teams to Venezuela.

Earlier, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said there were 30 aftershocks following the two major earthquakes. She also announced to build a $200 million ‌fund with IMF resources to rebuild infrastructure, ​hospitals and housing.

Story continues below this ad The first quake was of a magnitude of 7.1, and its epicentre was west of the community of Moron, about 168 km west of Caracas, at a depth of 13 km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. An even larger 7.5-magnitude earthquake took place just minutes later. This second one was situated at a depth of 10 km, and its epicentre was 16 km southwest of Moron. Swaying buildings in Caracas were evacuated. Entire walls of certain buildings collapsed, making furniture visible from the street. Tsunami alerts were issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. World leaders offer support: World leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others have offered their support to Venezuela and condolences to the families of those who died in the twin earthquakes. Earthquake jolts Japan: Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 7 hit Japan, jolting Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture. Its epicentre was off the coast of Iwate Prefecture. Following this, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi advised citizens to stay vigilant and instructed relevant agencies to give out timely and accurate information to the public regarding evacuation and damage. However, she ruled out any concerns about a tsunami. Live Updates Jun 26, 2026 01:40 PM IST Türkiye to send search-and-rescue teams, humanitarian aid rescue aircraft Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, known as AFAD, announced that it will send two military aircraft carrying search-and-rescue teams and humanitarian aid personnel to Venezuela. Following consultations with the Turkish General Staff, an A-400M military transport aircraft was assigned to carry a 38-member AFAD search and rescue and humanitarian aid team drawn from Istanbul, Izmir, and Denizli. The aircraft will also transport a five-member National Medical Rescue Team, a two-member Turkish Red Crescent humanitarian aid team, two search dogs, and three fully equipped search and rescue vehicles. The National Defence Ministry also decided to dispatch a second A-400M military transport aircraft carrying a 22-member Humanitarian Aid Brigade team along with its equipment. Both aircraft are scheduled to depart from Istanbul Ataturk Airport at 11:15 am local time on Friday, AFAD said. Jun 26, 2026 01:24 PM IST Venezuela earthquakes claims 2 Spanish lives The deaths of two Spanish nationals were confirmed by their relatives, Spain's foreign ministry said on Friday, without providing further details. The ministry also said that 80 Spanish nationals remained unaccounted for. Jun 26, 2026 01:14 PM IST US Army official reaches Venezuela US Marine Corps Major General Kevin J. Jarrard arrived in Caracas, Venezuela, to oversee Department of War support for earthquake relief efforts, according to the US Southern Command, which is responsible for military operations across Latin America and the Caribbean. SOUTHCOM is supporting relief operations led by the State Department, with Jarrard serving as the senior SOUTHCOM official on the ground. The command confirmed in a statement on X that the interim government of Venezuela had formally requested US support following the earthquakes. "The interim Government of Venezuela formally requested U.S. support following the earthquakes," the statement said. Jun 26, 2026 01:10 PM IST US grants temporary sanctions on Venezuela to allow aid The US Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday that it will allow all transactions with Venezuela related to earthquake relief efforts. The partial and temporary easing of restrictions has been authorised by the Office of Foreign Assets Control and will remain in effect from June 26 through October 23 only. Jun 26, 2026 12:17 PM IST Starlink to provide 1-month free internet in areas worst affected by Venezuela earthquake Elon Musk's satellite internet network Starlink has said it will provide free internet services to those impacted most by the Venezuela earthquake. On Friday, the company said: "For those impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, Starlink is providing free service through July 25 to new and existing customers. We’re also working to rapidly deploy Starlink terminals and restore connectivity to the hardest-hit areas." Jun 26, 2026 09:39 AM IST Search for survivors intensifies after Venezuela quakes Rescue teams are racing against time to find survivors after powerful earthquakes killed at least 235 people in Venezuela. Recovery efforts remain hampered, with bodies still trapped beneath collapsed buildings hours after the disaster, while some injured victims died before rescuers could reach them. (AP Inputs) Jun 26, 2026 08:01 AM IST International rescue teams head to quake-hit Venezuela Offers of support have poured in from around the world, with Switzerland, Chile, El Salvador, Mexico, Spain, France and Portugal dispatching specialist search-and-rescue teams to Venezuela. The US has also announced the deployment of two warships, transport aircraft and helicopters, along with $150 million in humanitarian aid, to support relief operations. (AP) Jun 26, 2026 07:57 AM IST Venezuela quakes death toll rises to 235: Health Ministry The ⁠death ⁠toll from the back-to-back quakes in Venezuela has ⁠risen to around 235, Health Minister Carlos ‌Alvarado said. “We’ve unfortunately ⁠received about 235 ⁠patients who arrive without vital ⁠signs or ⁠who pass ⁠away as they’re arriving at ‌our health centres,” Alvarado said in an interview with state television. Jun 26, 2026 05:57 AM IST Starlink to provide free internet access to Venezuela users after earthquakes Starlink, the satellite internet unit of Elon Musk's SpaceX, ⁠said ​on Thursday it ​will provide free ​services ⁠to its users in ‌Venezuela for a month, after two earthquakes ⁠hit ⁠the South ⁠American ‌nation. The company ​is ‌also working to "rapidly ‌deploy ​Starlink terminals ​and ​restore connectivity to ​the hardest-hit ⁠areas," Starlink said on ‌X. Jun 26, 2026 05:55 AM IST US authorizes transactions related to Venezuela earthquake relief The US ⁠Treasury ​on ​Thursday ​issued ⁠a license authorizing ‌transactions ⁠related ⁠to ⁠earthquake ‌relief efforts ​in Venezuela ‌that ‌would ​have ​been ​banned ​under ⁠sanctions into October, reported by Reuters. Jun 26, 2026 05:50 AM IST Trump reiterates that US will help relief efforts following Venezuelan earthquakes President Donald Trump on Thursday pledged US support for Venezuela after a pair of earthquakes killed at least 188 people, telling farmers in the Rose Garden, “We’re going to help them with their big, tremendous earthquake last night,” and adding in a Truth Social post late Wednesday, “The USA stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly.” Jun 26, 2026 05:21 AM IST Brazil’s Lula pledges more than 9 tonnes of equipment for Venezuela Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said he spoke by phone with his Venezuelan counterpart, Delcy Rodriguez. He joined several world leaders in pledging support following the earthquakes. On Friday, he said, Brazil will send a search-and-rescue team to assist with recovery efforts in the neighbouring country. The team will include 36 firefighters, four experts from Brazil’s telecommunications agency, and four technicians from the National Civil Defence. “With them will go nine tonnes of equipment to assist in the search and rescue of victims,” Lula said in a social media post. “On Saturday, we will send another flight with equipment for setting up a field hospital, one hundred solar-powered water purifiers, medications, and medical supplies for surgeries. We will continue to monitor the progress of the rescue operations for the victims in order to provide all necessary support to our Venezuelan brothers and sisters.” Jun 26, 2026 05:11 AM IST Mexico dispatches medical personnel and rescue workers to Venezuela Mexico’s president has expressed solidarity with Venezuelans following Wednesday’s earthquakes. Claudia Sheinbaum has announced that medical personnel and rescue workers have been dispatched to Venezuela to assist with emergency response efforts. Venezuela was already grappling with a prolonged economic crisis when the earthquakes struck. Years of financial turmoil, high inflation and sanctions have pushed the country’s economy to the brink, prompting questions about the country’s ability to respond to a disaster of this scale. “We stand in solidarity with the people of Venezuela,” Sheinbaum said in a statement, calling the South American country a “sister nation”. Jun 26, 2026 04:51 AM IST Many Venezuelans appeal to digital citizen search initiatives Within hours of the earthquakes, alongside the official rescue operations, several unofficial websites quickly came into life for desperate relatives to host pictures of their missing loved ones. One of the most widely used is the website “Desaparecidos Terremoto Venezuela” translated as Missing Persons Earthquake Venezuela, that was created by volunteers to help people search for the missing after the devastating quakes. Another website, called “Venezuela Te Busca” or Venezuela Searches For You, allows users to report a missing person’s name, age, gender, location and picture. It also includes a search feature to locate missing reports in the registry. Jun 26, 2026 04:37 AM IST Images out of Venezuela are showing the scale of destruction (Photos: AP) Jun 26, 2026 04:32 AM IST US Defense Secretary Hegseth pledges aid from Trump administration The United States has taken an active interest in Venezuela’s governance since its January 3 military operation to abduct and imprison its then-president, Nicolas Maduro. In the months since, the administration of President Donald Trump has overseen Venezuela’s oil exports and pressed Venezuela for reforms to its nationalised energy and mining sectors. Several high-level military and cabinet figures have also visited the country. In the wake of Wednesday’s deadly earthquakes, Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth promised to mobilise resources from the Pentagon and the US State Department to aid the administration’s “friends” in Venezuela. “Our mission is clear: save lives and rapidly deliver critical aid where it is most needed,” Hegseth wrote on social media. Jun 26, 2026 04:30 AM IST US pledges $150 million in aid to Venezuela The US will provide $150 million in aid to Venezuela following Wednesday’s devastating earthquakes, the State Department announced. It pledged a $100 million contribution to a UN humanitarian fund for Venezuela and $50 million to aid organizations already working in the country. The US Defense Department will also provide aircraft to assess damage, find injured victims and deliver life-saving assistance, the State Department added. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier that the US was deploying search and rescue teams from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles. A Disaster Assistance Response Team is also being deployed to provide expertise on disaster response. Jun 25, 2026 11:43 PM IST Death toll from Venezuela earthquake rises to 188, over 1,500 injured: President Rodriguez The death toll from the two earthquakes that hit Venezuela on Thursday has risen to 188, with 1,520 people wounded and another 200 people still trapped under the rubble, said the country's acting President Delcy Rodríguez. Jun 25, 2026 10:34 PM IST UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk expresses solidarity with Venezuela The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has expressed his condolences and support for the people of Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes that caused widespread destruction and loss of life. Joining a growing number of international leaders and organizations, Türk offered solidarity to those affected by the disaster. In a statement posted on social media, Türk said his thoughts were with the families of those killed and injured in the earthquakes. He also voiced hope that the Venezuelan people would draw on their resilience as they confront the aftermath of the tragedy and begin the long process of recovery and rebuilding. Mi más sincera solidaridad con el pueblo de Venezuela, especialmente con los heridos y los familiares de quienes fallecieron a causa de los dos devastadores sismos.



Espero que la fortaleza del pueblo venezolano prevalezca ante esta tragedia. https://t.co/C6sngWVBkh — Volker Türk (@volker_turk) June 25, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jun 25, 2026 09:47 PM IST Video shows miracle rescue of 3 children from rubble Rescue teams raced on Thursday to areas hardest hit by a pair of earthquakes in Venezuela, as at least 164 people were killed and nearly 1,000 were injured. A footage on state TV later showed rescuers pulling three children alive from the rubble in La Guaira state. Watch the video here Jun 25, 2026 09:27 PM IST Pope Leo sends €100,000 donation to Venezuela Pope Leo has approved an initial emergency donation of €100,000 to support relief efforts in Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes that have claimed at least 164 lives and caused extensive damage across the country. The contribution comes as rescue teams continue searching for survivors amid widespread destruction. AP file photo Jun 25, 2026 08:57 PM IST Over 11,000 reported missing after Venezuela earthquakes Search-and-rescue efforts continue across Venezuela's capital, Caracas, as authorities and volunteers work to locate people affected by the devastating earthquakes. According to Al Jazeera, a Venezuelan opposition group launched an online platform allowing residents to report missing relatives amid the ongoing emergency. The group said more than 11,000 people have been reported missing so far. However, the figure represents only cases submitted by individuals who were able to access the internet and report missing loved ones to authorities. Jun 25, 2026 08:47 PM IST IMF says working with Venezuelan authorities as they assess needs after earthquakes The International Monetary Fund said it was monitoring developments in Venezuela after two powerful ⁠earthquakes ​hit the country, with thousands feared dead, ​and would ​remain engaged ⁠with Venezuelan authorities as they ‌assessed their needs. IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack told reporters that the global lender ⁠was ⁠not involved in the ⁠debt restructuring ‌announced ​by Venezuela, but ‌remained in contact with ‌authorities there ​on ​the country's ​macroeconomic outlook. She said the ​IMF stood ⁠ready to assist with the debt restructuring ‌as ⁠needed. Reuters Jun 25, 2026 08:15 PM IST US search and rescue teams from Fairfax Country, LA being deployed to Venezuela: Marco Rubio US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says US search and rescue teams from Fairfax County and Los Angeles are being deployed to Venezuela. The damaged airport will require Department of War assets for access, and the US is providing overhead imagery of coastal areas with limited visibility, Rubio added. Rubio says U.S. search and rescue teams from Fairfax County and Los Angeles are deploying to Venezuela after widespread building collapses. The damaged airport will require Department of War assets for access, and the U.S. is providing overhead imagery of coastal areas with… pic.twitter.com/Cpyzc5tm6f — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 25, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Jun 25, 2026 07:52 PM IST Fully mobilised to support people of Venezuela: UN Humanitarian chief In a statement, UN Humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said, “We are fully mobilised to support the people of Venezuela following the deadly and devastating earthquakes that hit the country yesterday.” According to Fletcher, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is coordinating the rapid deployment of Urban Search and Rescue Teams from across the international community through the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group. “I am surging a rapid response team to reinforce the OCHA team in country,” Fletcher added. We are fully mobilised to support the people of Venezuela following the deadly and devastating earthquakes.



My statement: https://t.co/EYGbAuTGre pic.twitter.com/E8dZnSalnI — Tom Fletcher (@UNReliefChief) June 25, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jun 25, 2026 07:43 PM IST VISUALS | 3 children rescued from collapsed building in La Guaira Watch | Rescue teams pull out three children from a building that collapsed in the twin earthquakes, in Venezuela's La Guaira. 🇻🇪 Three children were rescued from one of the collapsed buildings in La Guaira



Another rescue team managed to pull a woman and her father out of the rubble alive from the Coral Beach building. https://t.co/Bhwq4MqzkB pic.twitter.com/g07A1aEUJI — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 25, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jun 25, 2026 07:32 PM IST Kids, alive, pulled out of rubble in La Guaira Footage on state TV showed three children, covered in dust but alive, pulled from the rubble in La Guaira state, which Acting President Delcy Rodriguez described as a "disaster zone" and one of the areas hardest hit by the quakes because of the large number of collapsed buildings. "Dozens of buildings have collapsed there ... and we are currently carrying out intensive rescue operations to save lives," Rodriguez said. Jun 25, 2026 07:06 PM IST Venezuela's state-run CANTV offers free services for 48 hours The state company CANTV (Compañía Anónima Nacional Teléfonos de Venezuela) said it will offer its internet, fixed telephone and television services free of charge for 48 hours, the BBC reported. Jun 25, 2026 06:55 PM IST Petrochemical complex in Venezuela restarting following quake, firefighters say Venezuela's Moron Petrochemical Complex, the country's second largest in operation, was restarting ⁠on ​Thursday after a preventive shutdown due to ​quakes that ​affected the ⁠area, leaving infrastructure damages, the ‌chief of firefighters in that area said. Workers from the complex had ⁠been ⁠told not to come ⁠in while an ‌initial ​assessment on ‌damages was conducted, sources ‌from that ​center ​had ​said earlier, adding that ​a leak from ⁠a storage tank had been detected ‌on ⁠Wednesday. Reuters Jun 25, 2026 06:53 PM IST 5 key developments you should know Venezuela is grappling with its deadliest earthquake disaster in decades after twin powerful earthquakes struck within seconds of each other, flattening buildings around Caracas, killing at least 164 people and leaving hundreds trapped beneath rubble. A quake of magnitude 7.2 hit around 160 km (100 miles) west of Caracas, followed by an even stronger quake less than a minute later, the largest to hit the country in more than a century, news agency Reuters reported, citing the US Geological Survey. Here are five key developments from Venezuela. Jun 25, 2026 06:40 PM IST Access to X restored in Venezuela after earthquakes, says report Internet users across Venezuela have reportedly regained access to X following the earthquakes that struck the country, according to BBC News Mundo. The social media platform had been blocked under a government order since August 2024, limiting access for Venezuelan users. Accounts that monitor internet censorship and digital restrictions reported that the block appears to have been lifted by major internet and mobile service providers, including CANTV, Thundernet, Digitel and Movistar, the BBC reported. The Venezuelan government has not officially confirmed the change. This comes hours after the United Nations' Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela urged the country's telecommunications regulator to fully restore access to social media platforms and news outlets so citizens could obtain critical information during the emergency. Jun 25, 2026 06:34 PM IST Rescue operations continue in Altamira, Caracas | WATCH The teleSUR TV, pan-Latin American news network, shares visuals of rescue operations in Altamira, Caracas. According to the outlet, operations are progressing swiftly following the earthquakes that struck Venezuela. Las labores de rescate en Altamira, Caracas, avanzan con celeridad, tras los sismos ocurridos en Venezuela en la tarde del 24 de junio pic.twitter.com/AAWfKWpyhs — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) June 25, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jun 25, 2026 06:26 PM IST Venezuela activates public health centres The Venezuelan government announced that all public health centers across the country have been placed on alert and activated to assist people affected by the powerful earthquake that struck the country. Through the Ministry of People’s Power for Health and the National Public Health System, authorities said special attention is being focused on the hardest-hit areas, including the Capital District and the states of La Guaira, Miranda, Aragua, Carabobo and Falcon. Jun 25, 2026 06:21 PM IST 'Matter of life and death': UN Human Rights council urges Venezuela to unblock social media access The United Nations International Fact-Finding Mission on Thursday urged Venezuela to "fully unblock access to social media and all media outlets". The mission, a part of the UN Human Rights council, said, "In the coming hours and days, access to information will be a matter of life and death. There can be no excuse for failing to do so immediately." Jun 25, 2026 06:15 PM IST Putin offers support to 'friendly Venezuelan people' Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed solidarity and offered support to Venezuela. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to X and informed, "President Putin expressed condolences to @delcyrodriguezv (Active President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez) over the tragic consequences of the devastating earthquake in Venezuela." ▪️ On June 25, President Putin expressed condolences to @delcyrodriguezv over the tragic consequences of the devastating earthquake in Venezuela.



✍️ We express our solidarity with & support for the friendly Venezuelan people at this difficult time.https://t.co/NAR58Mc33u pic.twitter.com/qvOUA4MNS8 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) June 25, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jun 25, 2026 05:39 PM IST Spain offers military support to Venezuela Spain's Defence Ministry said a team of 54 military rescuers is on standby to assist Venezuela following the devastating twin earthquakes. In a post on X, the ministry said the deployment includes specially trained search-and-rescue dogs along with advanced equipment such as rescue cameras and geophones used to detect signs of life beneath rubble. 54 militares del #biemii de la @UMEgob preparados para apoyar en las tareas de rescate en el terremoto de Venezuela.



La capacidad del equipo USAR combina el empleo de perros de búsqueda especialmente adiestrados y de dispositivos específicos como cámaras de rescate o geófonos. pic.twitter.com/7H8YbEp2Z5 — Ministerio Defensa (@Defensagob) June 25, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jun 25, 2026 05:18 PM IST US deploying rescue teams, military assets in Venezuela: Marco Rubio US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States has already deployed search-and-rescue teams to assist with emergency operations. He added that, with Venezuela’s airport severely damaged, the US Department of Defense will send additional assets to support relief efforts. Rubio also said the US government will provide overhead imagery to help authorities assess the extent of the destruction, particularly in hard-hit coastal regions. (File photo) Jun 25, 2026 04:54 PM IST Erdogan condoles deaths in Venezuela Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his "condolences and wishes for a speedy recovery to the friendly people and government of Venezuela". Venezuela’da meydana gelen iki ayrı depremde hayatını kaybedenlerin acısını yürekten paylaşıyor, dost Venezuela halkına ve hükûmetine başsağlığı ve geçmiş olsun dileklerimi iletiyor, yaralılara acil şifalar temenni ediyorum.



Türkiye olarak bu acı ve zor günlerinde Venezuelalı… — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) June 25, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jun 25, 2026 04:46 PM IST IN PICS: People pushed outdoors as earthquakes tear down their homes Photos from Venezuela show people living outdoors as twin earthquakes render then homeless while firefighters continue rescue operations. People stay outside their homes after the twin earthquakes in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday. (AP Photo) A firefighter rescues a dog from a building that collapsed after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday. (AP/PTI) Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday. (AP Photo) Jun 25, 2026 04:31 PM IST Marco Rubio expresses solidarity with Venezuela after devastating earthquakes Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez said she held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who conveyed his solidarity and support for the Venezuelan people following the devastating earthquakes. In a post on social media, Rodriguez said Rubio expressed his backing for the nation as it grapples with the aftermath of the disaster and the ongoing recovery efforts. He sostenido una llamada telefónica con el secretario de Estado de los Estados Unidos de América, Marco Rubio, quien ha expresado su solidaridad y apoyo hacia el pueblo venezolano en estos momentos difíciles para nuestra nación. https://t.co/VajSZHhVF1 — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) June 25, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jun 25, 2026 04:24 PM IST Caracass Stock Exchange suspends trading Trading has been suspended following the two powerful earthquakes, the Caracass Stock Exchange said in a statement. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez has announced the creation of an initial $200 million reconstruction fund, financed through resources from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to support the rebuilding of damaged infrastructure, hospitals and housing. Rodriguez also said that around 30 aftershocks have been recorded since the two major earthquakes struck on Wednesday. Jun 25, 2026 04:21 PM IST What exiled leader Maria Corina Machado said Exiled Venezuelan leader María Corina Machado in a post on X called for "solidarity and mobilization from all Venezuelans". She added, "The emergency is critical, the pain is infinite; every hour counts." A los miles de venezolanos que a esta hora están en las calles de Caracas, Vargas, Aragua, Carabobo, Yaracuy, Lara y más estados de nuestro país, forzados a dejarlo todo por el colapso o los daños estructurales de sus viviendas: les mandamos toda nuestra fuerza, fe y oraciones.… — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) June 25, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jun 25, 2026 04:15 PM IST 164 dead, 971 injured; Delcy Rodriguez calls La Guaira 'disaster zone' At least 164 people have died and 971 were injured after a pair of powerful quakes rocked Venezuela, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said Thursday. Wednesday evening’s 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes were among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century and could be felt throughout the region. Buildings were evacuated in places as far away as Brazil’s Amazon, about 1,700 kilometers (1,050 miles) from Venezuela’s capital, Caracas. Footage on state TV showed three children, covered in dust but alive, pulled from the rubble in La Guaira state, which Rodríguez described as a “disaster zone” and one of the areas hardest hit by the quakes because of the large number of collapsed buildings. AP Jun 25, 2026 04:13 PM IST $200 ⁠million ‌fund to be created to rebuild infrastructure, says President Rodriguez Hours after two devastating earthquakes hit Venezuela, acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced that ⁠an ⁠initial fund of $200 ⁠million ‌will ​be created using ‌resources from the ‌International ​Monetary ​Fund ​to rebuild infrastructure, ​hospitals and housing. Meanwhile, the death toll has climbed to 164 and another 971 are said to be injured. Jun 25, 2026 04:06 PM IST Authorities from other parts of Venezuela being shifted to La Guaira, says Delcy Rodriguez Venezuela Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said authorities were shifting rescue teams from other parts of the country to La Guaira, which sits north of Caracas on the coast. She said officials were trying to make the most of the daylight hours to speed up efforts to rescue people believed to remain trapped under the rubble.“Dozens of buildings have collapsed there ... and we are currently carrying out intensive rescue operations to save lives,” Rodríguez said. Reuters Jun 25, 2026 03:44 PM IST Why Venezuela’s doublet earthquakes were so destructive Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday (June 25) announced a state of emergency after Caracas was hit by two earthquakes 39 seconds apart, saying at least 32 people were killed and 700 were injured. According to the USGS, the stronger magnitude 7.5 earthquake resulted from shallow strike-slip faulting near the boundary between the two plates, where rocks move horizontally along a fault. Read full report here Jun 25, 2026 03:36 PM IST Venezuelan acting President thanks PM Modi for support Venezuela acting President Delcy Rodriguez thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's support. Reposting Modi's X post, Rodriguez wrote, "The solidarity expressed by India is in keeping with the spirit of cooperation between our peoples in times of difficulty. We acknowledge these expressions of international support and are grateful for the expressions of solidarity we have received." The solidarity expressed by India is in keeping with the spirit of cooperation between our peoples in times of difficulty. We acknowledge these expressions of international support and are grateful for the expressions of solidarity we have received. — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) June 25, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jun 25, 2026 03:34 PM IST Venezuela President thanks Erdogan, people of Turkey Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez thanks Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish people for "their heartfelt words of solidarity with Venezuela", following the earthquakes, the Anandolu news agency reported. Jun 25, 2026 03:23 PM IST Global aid effort gathers pace after deadly earthquakes strike Venezuela Countries around the world are mobilising to support Venezuela following two deadly earthquakes that caused widespread devastation. India, China and the United States have all offered assistance as the international response to the disaster continues to grow, the France 24 reported. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would immediately deploy rescue teams and humanitarian aid to assist those affected. The coordinated relief effort comes as emergency responders work to assess the damage and provide support to communities impacted by the twin earthquakes. Jun 25, 2026 03:04 PM IST A look at what Trump said on helping Venezuela After two major earthquakes hit Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said, "The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly." Jun 25, 2026 03:00 PM IST Clip shows damage in Venezuela Clip captures damage to buildings after massive earthquakes struck Venezuela. Venezuela looks like it was BOMBED after two MASSIVE 7.1 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes.



Pray for the people, this is really bad pic.twitter.com/pIw8ywXzYe — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) June 25, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jun 25, 2026 02:18 PM IST France to also extended its support for the Venezuela people French President Emmanuel Macron extended his thoughts and support to the Venezuelan people, saying he offered his deepest solidarity to the victims, their families, and all those working on the ground in the aftermath of the disaster. He said," Thoughts and support for the Venezuelan people following the earthquake that struck the country. I extend all my solidarity to the victims, their loved ones, and those mobilized on the ground". (Translated ) Pensées et soutien au peuple vénézuélien après le séisme qui a frappé le pays. J’adresse toute ma solidarité aux victimes, à leurs proches et à celles et ceux mobilisés sur le terrain. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 25, 2026 Jun 25, 2026 01:20 PM IST Columns of dust, buildings cracking: Video of moments when earthquakes struck Venezuela A video from the moment when the earthquakes hit Venezuela shows columns of dust blurring the surroundings as the buildings start cracking and crumbling. People were seen rushing out of the structures in panic. Venezuela has been hit by one of its most powerful seismic events on record.



A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck near San Felipe city, west of the capital Caracas, and was followed by an even stronger 7.5 tremor, leaving residents trapped and feared dead ⤵️https://t.co/K8mFPiG6p0 pic.twitter.com/5QL8PqpzGF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 25, 2026 Jun 25, 2026 01:14 PM IST China will assist Venezuela after earthquake, says foreign ministry China said it will do whatever it can ⁠to help ​Venezuela after two powerful ​earthquakes ​struck the ⁠South American country, the ‌Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday. No ⁠Chinese ‌casualties or ​injuries ‌have been reported so far, ministry ‌spokesperson ​Guo ​Jiakun ​said at ​a press conference ⁠in Beijing. Jun 25, 2026 12:19 PM IST Almost every building collapsed in this region of Venezuela Footage from one of the main boulevards of La Guaira after the earthquake in Venezuela. Almost every building collapsed. Venezuela 🇻🇪: footage from one of the main boulevards of La Guaira after the earthquake.



Almost every building collapsed. pic.twitter.com/iOj18hlT1p — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) June 25, 2026 Jun 25, 2026 12:16 PM IST Several countries offer to help after twin earthquakes devastates Venezuela Apart from India and the US, various other governments, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay, offered to help. Jun 25, 2026 11:56 AM IST PM Modi expresses grief, says ready to extend all support Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the tragedy that hit Venezuela. He also promised to extend all possible support to the nation. "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance." he wrote on X Jun 25, 2026 11:31 AM IST Visuals from the rescue operations in Venezuela after earthquakes Visuals from the rescue operations in Venezuela. (AP Photos) Jun 25, 2026 11:23 AM IST US is deploying search teams, humanitarian aid to Venezuela Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US is deploying search teams, medical resources, and humanitarian aid to Venezuela, AP reported. The United States extends our deepest condolences to the people of Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes.



Our hearts are with all those who have lost loved ones, those injured, and the courageous rescue workers working tirelessly in the aftermath.



America stands… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) June 25, 2026 Jun 25, 2026 11:18 AM IST At least 32 killed, hundreds injured as back-to-back earthquakes hit Venezuela At least 32 people were killed and hundreds injured in Venezuela after two back-to-back powerful earthquakes rocked the country on Wednesday evening. A state of emeregency was announced after the twin quakes and about a dozen aftershocks jolted several states, collapsing several buildings in the capital city of Caracas and elsewhere. Jun 25, 2026 09:42 AM IST Venezuela earthquakes left devastating number of deaths: Trump US President Donald Trump said the US stands ready to help Venezuela. "The USA stands ready, willing, and able to help Venezuela. I have instructed all our government agencies to get ready to move quickly." He went on to say that the early reports emerging from Venezuela are not good and the quakes have left "a devastating number of deaths". Jun 25, 2026 09:29 AM IST Venezuela's oil ‌infrastructure did not appear to be affected by ​earthquakes Venezuela's oil ‌infrastructure did not immediately appear to be affected by ​the jolts. Civil protection authorities in Maracaibo, near the oil hub of Lake Maracaibo, said there were no injuries reported. One source noted that extended loss of power could hit crude output levels. ⁠Venezuela's oil ministry, state-run oil company PDVSA and its main foreign partner, Chevron, did not immediately comment on the situation. Jun 25, 2026 08:53 AM IST 'Taking care of everything': Venezuela government ensures rescue and relief operations after deadly earthquake Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said, "We extend our condolences to those who have unfortunately suffered the loss of a family member." Eyewitnesses and local authorities have reported collapsed buildings, rescues, and an increasing number of injured. “We have buildings, homes, and houses which have collapsed, and we are taking care of things with everything we have available in terms of security, civil assistance," Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on state television. Jun 25, 2026 08:22 AM IST Weeping, yet lending hands: Visuals from evacuations after Venezuela earthquakes As two consecutive earthquakes devastated Venezuela, people evacuated their residences. Several buildings crumbled as the earthquakes hit the cities in an interval of a few seconds. Residents console a man outside their homes after successive earthquakes, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo) Neighbours help a man evacuate his damaged home after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo) Jun 25, 2026 08:13 AM IST Airport closed, classes canceled after Venezuela earthquakes jolt states At a news conference, President Rodríguez said Venezuela's Maiquetía Airport has been closed, and classes have been cancelled after earthquakes devastated several states across the country. Jun 25, 2026 08:10 AM IST USGS estimates deth toll of 10,000 to 100,000 in Venezuela earthquakes "High casualties and extensive damage are probable, and the disaster is likely widespread," the USGS said, initially estimating the death toll would most likely range from 10,000 to 100,000. Jun 25, 2026 07:58 AM IST Rescue workers at work at a Venezuela earthquake site Rescue workers search through rubble after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP Photo) Jun 25, 2026 07:53 AM IST Satellite image shows the epicentre of the earthquakes in Venezuela A satellite image shows the epicentre of the earthquakes in Venezuela. (Source: USGS) Jun 25, 2026 07:50 AM IST Several buildings damaged in Venezuela Footage shows heavy damage to several buildings. Additional footage of the major damage in La Guaira, Venezuela from the powerful earthquakes. pic.twitter.com/TuWjpBblnF — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 25, 2026 Jun 25, 2026 07:45 AM IST Videos from the moments of Venezuela earthquake Two strong earthquakes, separated by just a few seconds, aggravated the destructive impact in Venezuela. 🇻🇪🌍 USGS: Venezuela's devastating earthquake sequence has been identified as a "doublet event."



A magnitude 7.2 foreshock struck first, followed just 39 seconds later by a more powerful magnitude 7.5 mainshock, significantly increasing the destructive impact across affected… pic.twitter.com/Jzf7xc6YUw — WorldAxisIndia (@WorldAxisIndia) June 25, 2026 Jun 25, 2026 07:36 AM IST Venezuela’s president Delcy Rodríguez declares state of emergency after 2 back-to-back quakes Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency after two powerful back-to-back ⁠earthquakes ​and almost two dozen aftershocks rocked the country country, ​collapsing ​buildings in ⁠the capital city of Caracas and elsewhere.

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