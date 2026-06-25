Venezuela Earthquake Live Updates: Acting president Delcy Rodríguez declares state of emergency after 2 back-to-back quakes

Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building for survivors after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo)

A state of emergency has been declared in Venezuela after two back-to-back powerful earthquakes and close to a dozen aftershocks rocked the country on Wednesday evening, collapsing several buildings in the capital city of Caracas and elsewhere. The natural disaster caused fatalities, too, the mayor of the local Chacao district said, without mentioning any figure.

The first quake was of a magnitude of 7.1, and its epicentre was west of the community of Moron, about 168 km west of Caracas, at a depth of 13 km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. An even larger 7.5-magnitude earthquake took place just minutes later. This second one was situated at a depth of 10 km, and its epicentre was 16 km southwest of Moron. Swaying buildings in Caracas were evacuated. Entire walls of certain buildings collapsed, making furniture visible from the street. Tsunami alerts were issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Story continues below this ad A satellite image shows the epicentre of the earthquakes in Venezuela. Have a look. (Source: USGS) A satellite image shows the epicentre of the earthquakes in Venezuela. Have a look. (Source: USGS) Earthquake jolts Japan: Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 7 hit Japan, jolting Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture. Its epicenter was off the coast of Iwate Prefecture. Following this, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi advised citizens to stay vigilant and instructed relevant agencies to give out timely and accurate information to the public regarding evacuation and damage. However, he ruled out any concerns about a tsunami. Live Updates Jun 25, 2026 08:22 AM IST Weeping, yet lending hands: Visuals from evacuations after Venezuela earthquakes As two consecutive earthquakes devastated Venezuela, people evacuated their residences. Several buildings crumbled as the earthquakes hit the cities in an interval of a few seconds. Residents console a man outside their homes after successive earthquakes, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo) Neighbours help a man evacuate his damaged home after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo) Jun 25, 2026 08:13 AM IST Airport closed, classes canceled after Venezuela earthquakes jolt states At a news conference, President Rodríguez said Venezuela's Maiquetía Airport has been closed, and classes have been cancelled after earthquakes devastated several states across the country. Jun 25, 2026 08:10 AM IST USGS estimates deth toll of 10,000 to 100,000 in Venezuela earthquakes "High casualties and extensive damage are probable, and the disaster is likely widespread," the USGS said, initially estimating the death toll would most likely range from 10,000 to 100,000. Jun 25, 2026 07:58 AM IST Rescue workers at work at a Venezuela earthquake site Rescue workers search through rubble after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP Photo) Jun 25, 2026 07:53 AM IST Satellite image shows the epicentre of the earthquakes in Venezuela A satellite image shows the epicentre of the earthquakes in Venezuela. Have a look. (Source: USGS) Jun 25, 2026 07:50 AM IST Several buildings damaged in Venezuela Footage shows heavy damage to several buildings. Additional footage of the major damage in La Guaira, Venezuela from the powerful earthquakes. pic.twitter.com/TuWjpBblnF — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 25, 2026 Jun 25, 2026 07:45 AM IST Videos from the moments of Venezuela earthquake Two strong earthquakes, separated by just a few seconds, aggravated the destructive impact in Venezuela. 🇻🇪🌍 USGS: Venezuela's devastating earthquake sequence has been identified as a "doublet event."



A magnitude 7.2 foreshock struck first, followed just 39 seconds later by a more powerful magnitude 7.5 mainshock, significantly increasing the destructive impact across affected… pic.twitter.com/Jzf7xc6YUw — WorldAxisIndia (@WorldAxisIndia) June 25, 2026 Jun 25, 2026 07:36 AM IST Venezuela’s president Delcy Rodríguez declares state of emergency after 2 back-to-back quakes Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency after two powerful back-to-back ⁠earthquakes ​and almost two dozen aftershocks rocked the country country, ​collapsing ​buildings in ⁠the capital city of Caracas and elsewhere.

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