Venezuela Earthquake Live Updates: Acting president Delcy Rodríguez declares state of emergency after 2 back-to-back quakes

Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building for survivors after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo)
A state of emergency has been declared in Venezuela after two back-to-back powerful earthquakes and close to a dozen aftershocks rocked the country on Wednesday evening, collapsing several buildings in the capital city of Caracas and elsewhere. The natural disaster caused fatalities, too, the mayor of the local Chacao district said, without mentioning any figure.
The first quake was of a magnitude of 7.1, and its epicentre was west of the community of Moron, about 168 km west of Caracas, at a depth of 13 km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. An even larger 7.5-magnitude earthquake took place just minutes later. This second one was situated at a depth of 10 km, and its epicentre was 16 km southwest of Moron. Swaying buildings in Caracas were evacuated. Entire walls of certain buildings collapsed, making furniture visible from the street. Tsunami alerts were issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
A satellite image shows the epicentre of the earthquakes in Venezuela. Have a look. (Source: USGS)
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Earthquake jolts Japan: Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 7 hit Japan, jolting Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture. Its epicenter was off the coast of Iwate Prefecture. Following this, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi advised citizens to stay vigilant and instructed relevant agencies to give out timely and accurate information to the public regarding evacuation and damage. However, he ruled out any concerns about a tsunami.
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