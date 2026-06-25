Venezuela earthquake: Video shows rescuers pulling three children alive from rubble after twin quakes kill 164

Venezuela earthquake rescue operations intensified after twin powerful quakes killed 164 people, injured nearly 1,000 and devastated parts of La Guaira.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 10:04 PM IST
venezuela earthquakeRescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP Photo)
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Three children were pulled alive from the rubble in Venezuela on Thursday as rescuers searched collapsed buildings after twin powerful earthquakes killed at least 164 people and injured nearly 1,000. State television showed dramatic scenes from La Guaira, one of the worst-hit regions, where emergency crews continued rescue operations more than a day after the disaster.

The two earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude, struck Venezuela on Wednesday, which were among the strongest to strike the country in more than a century and could be felt throughout the region, AP reported. Damage was centred around the coastal region of La Guaira, which is north of the capital Caracas.

A state TV footage showed rescue workers pulling three children alive from the rubble, who were covered in dust in La Guaira state, where a large number of buildings were destroyed, and the acting President of the country, Delcy Rodríguez, called it a “disaster zone”.

“Dozens of buildings have collapsed there…and we are currently carrying out intensive rescue operations to save lives,” Rodríguez said.

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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