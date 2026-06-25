Venezuela earthquake: Video shows rescuers pulling three children alive from rubble after twin quakes kill 164

Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP Photo)

Three children were pulled alive from the rubble in Venezuela on Thursday as rescuers searched collapsed buildings after twin powerful earthquakes killed at least 164 people and injured nearly 1,000. State television showed dramatic scenes from La Guaira, one of the worst-hit regions, where emergency crews continued rescue operations more than a day after the disaster.

The two earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude, struck Venezuela on Wednesday, which were among the strongest to strike the country in more than a century and could be felt throughout the region, AP reported. Damage was centred around the coastal region of La Guaira, which is north of the capital Caracas.