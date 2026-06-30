Venezuela aftershock rattles survivors as quake death toll rises to 1,719; aid efforts intensify

A rare rescue offered a measure of hope on Monday when 21-year-old Aaron Levi Cantillo Vargas was pulled alive from the rubble in Caraballeda after being trapped for more than 100 hours. (Representative/AP)

The 4.6-magnitude tremor struck northern Venezuela five days after twin earthquakes devastated parts of La Guaira and Caracas. The earthquake disrupted rescue operations as the death toll from last week’s earthquakes kept mounting.

A strong aftershock shook northern Venezuela early Monday, sending frightened residents back onto the streets and briefly interrupting the search-and-rescue operations. The death toll from last week’s twin earthquakes has risen to 1,719 so far, as per news agency Reuters.

The aftershock, measured at magnitude 4.6 by the US Geological Survey (USGS), was felt in the capital Caracas and the hard-hit coastal state of La Guaira, where emergency teams have been racing to find survivors beneath collapsed buildings, BBC reports. Colombia’s Geological Survey measured the tremor at magnitude 5.1. There were no immediate reports of fresh damage.