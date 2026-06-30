Venezuela aftershock rattles survivors as quake death toll rises to 1,719; aid efforts intensify

A rare rescue offered a measure of hope on Monday when 21-year-old Aaron Levi Cantillo Vargas was pulled alive from the rubble in Caraballeda after being trapped for more than 100 hours. (Representative/AP)
The 4.6-magnitude tremor struck northern Venezuela five days after twin earthquakes devastated parts of La Guaira and Caracas. The earthquake disrupted rescue operations as the death toll from last week’s earthquakes kept mounting.
A strong aftershock shook northern Venezuela early Monday, sending frightened residents back onto the streets and briefly interrupting the search-and-rescue operations. The death toll from last week’s twin earthquakes has risen to 1,719 so far, as per news agency Reuters.
The aftershock, measured at magnitude 4.6 by the US Geological Survey (USGS), was felt in the capital Caracas and the hard-hit coastal state of La Guaira, where emergency teams have been racing to find survivors beneath collapsed buildings, BBC reports. Colombia’s Geological Survey measured the tremor at magnitude 5.1. There were no immediate reports of fresh damage.
The back-to-back earthquakes, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck within 39 seconds on June 24, flattening nearly 200 buildings and severely damaging hundreds more across northern Venezuela. Authorities said 5,034 people have been injured and 15,866 displaced, while rescue operations continue despite the passing of the critical 72-hour window during which chances of finding survivors are generally highest.
Residents complain of slow response
In several of the worst-affected communities, residents and volunteers have continued clearing rubble with limited equipment while awaiting additional government assistance. Volunteers in parts of La Guaira and El Junquito said official rescue efforts had been uneven, with many relying on community-led relief and international rescue teams.
A rare rescue offered a measure of hope on Monday when 21-year-old Aaron Levi Cantillo Vargas was pulled alive from the rubble in Caraballeda after being trapped for more than 100 hours. Officials said he was receiving specialised medical treatment.
International aid expands
International assistance has continued to grow as rescue operations enter a recovery phase. Venezuelan authorities said aid has arrived from about 30 countries, including rescue personnel, trained search dogs and humanitarian supplies. The United States has increased its assistance package to more than $300 million, while a US naval vessel has been supporting the delivery of relief supplies through La Guaira port. China and the Netherlands have also pledged assistance.
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The United Nations said more than 500 aftershocks have been recorded since Wednesday’s earthquakes and that at least 2,500 structures have been affected, AP reported. UN Resident Coordinator Gianluca Rampolla del Tindaro said the agency was procuring 10,000 body bags as a precaution while stressing that rescuers remained focused on finding survivors.
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