Venezuela earthquakes mapped: Where the deadly quakes struck

Venezuela earthquakes killed at least 188 people and injured more than 1,500 after twin powerful tremors triggered building collapses and major damage.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 26, 2026 12:44 AM IST
Venezuela earthquakesResidents search through the rubble of homes damaged during an earthquake and several aftershocks that struck La Guaira, Venezuela. (AP Photo)
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Two strong earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Thursday caused heavy damage to homes and buildings in several parts of the country as rescue teams raced to search for survivors beneath collapsed buildings, resulting in at least 188 deaths and over 1,500 injuries.

Rapid succession of high-magnitude tremors

The first earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.2, struck around 6 pm (local time) 23km south-east of Yumare, located west of the capital Caracas, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The second earthquake, measuring 7.5 magnitude, struck a similar location at a gap of merely 38 seconds.

Geographic spread of structural collapses

The second quake turned out to be lethal as shaking, particularly from the second earthquake, let to damage or completely collapse of buildings in Caracas and the nearby seaside city of La Guaira.

Venezuela Earthquake Resident walk among damaged building after an earthquake in La Guaira, Venezuela. (AP Photo)

Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said other states have also been affected due to earthquakes, including Miranda, Trujillo, Yaracuy, Carabobo and Aragua, BBC reported.

Critical infrastructure and airport closures

The main airport of Venezuela, located in the outskirts of Caracas, has been shut after the two quakes caused serious damage, country’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez said.

Some videos on social media showed dust and debris falling falling from the ceiling inside the terminal.

Complete destruction of the coastal hospitality sector

A 10-storey hotel in La Guaira, Eduard’s Hotel, was completely destroyed and reduced to rubble after the earthquakes.

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Also Read | Venezuela earthquake: Video shows rescuers pulling three children alive from rubble after twin quakes kill 164

The BBC report stated that only the entrance of the hotel was visibly standing and the rest of the structure was turned into rubble.

Seismological depth analysis and casualty projections

The first earthquake, which was at a depth of 20.3 kms below the surface, might not have done heavy damage but the second quake, which was at a depth of 10 kms as per the USGS, could have played major role in the destruction of properties and loss of lives due to its proximity to the surface.

USGS has estimated 44 percent chance of more than 10,000 deaths.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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