Blood-red sky over Caracas after Venezuela earthquakes: Here’s what caused it

Venezuela red sky followed the deadly earthquakes as Caracas witnessed an unusual sunset, with experts attributing it to dust and debris from collapsed buildings.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 1, 2026 10:35 PM IST
venezuela earthquake, caracas skyVideos of the deep red sky in Caracas went viral on social media, and residents of Caracas and the neighbouring coastal state of La Guaira shared them. (Photo: X/ @RT_com)
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Days after two powerful earthquakes jolted Venezuela and killed nearly 2,000 people, the capital Caracas witnessed a deep red and orange sky during sunset on Tuesday as rescue efforts were ongoing in the country.

Videos of the deep red sky in Caracas went viral on social media, and residents of Caracas and the neighbouring coastal state of La Guaira shared them, writing “Blood-red sky over Caracas.”

As speculations rose about the cause behind the unusual display, experts linked the phenomenon to a massive amount of dust and debris released by buildings that collapsed after the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24.

Meteorologists explained that the situation could have been caused by Rayleigh scattering, which is caused by a high concentration of particles in the air, Venezuela’s local media outlet VTV reported.

 

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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