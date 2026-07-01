Blood-red sky over Caracas after Venezuela earthquakes: Here’s what caused it

Days after two powerful earthquakes jolted Venezuela and killed nearly 2,000 people, the capital Caracas witnessed a deep red and orange sky during sunset on Tuesday as rescue efforts were ongoing in the country.

Videos of the deep red sky in Caracas went viral on social media, and residents of Caracas and the neighbouring coastal state of La Guaira shared them, writing “Blood-red sky over Caracas.”

Venezuela’s skies turn BIBLICAL RED following DEVASTATING earthquake that shook the country Stunning footage sparks debate online — some call it a natural atmospheric phenomenon linked to the quake… …others say it is a sign of PROPHECIES unfolding and DARKER DAYS AHEAD pic.twitter.com/ZUN3tzsqIc — RT (@RT_com) July 1, 2026

As speculations rose about the cause behind the unusual display, experts linked the phenomenon to a massive amount of dust and debris released by buildings that collapsed after the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24.

Meteorologists explained that the situation could have been caused by Rayleigh scattering, which is caused by a high concentration of particles in the air, Venezuela’s local media outlet VTV reported.