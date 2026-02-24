Various foreign ministers condemn Israel over West Bank moves, statement says

Saudi, Egypt, other foreign ministers condemn Israel's West Bank moves in joint statement. (Photo: X/@khaleejtimes)

The foreign ministers of Brazil, France, Spain, Turkey and various other states condemned Israeli decisions that they said introduce sweeping extensions to unlawful Israeli control over the West Bank.

“Changes are wide-ranging, reclassifying Palestinian land as so-called Israeli ‘state land’, ⁠accelerating ​illegal settlement activity, and further entrenching Israeli administration,” said the joint statement, issued late on Monday by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.