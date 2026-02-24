Various foreign ministers condemn Israel over West Bank moves, statement says

Israel's cabinet on February 15 approved further measures to tighten Israel's control over the occupied West Bank and make it easier for settlers to buy land, a ⁠move Palestinians ⁠called a "de-facto annexation".

By: Reuters
2 min readFeb 24, 2026 11:21 AM IST First published on: Feb 24, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Gaza-IsraelSaudi, Egypt, other foreign ministers condemn Israel's West Bank moves in joint statement. (Photo: X/@khaleejtimes)

The foreign ministers of Brazil, France, Spain, Turkey and various other states condemned Israeli decisions that they said introduce sweeping extensions to unlawful Israeli control over the West Bank.

“Changes are wide-ranging, reclassifying Palestinian land as so-called Israeli ‘state land’, ⁠accelerating ​illegal settlement activity, and further entrenching Israeli administration,” said the joint statement, issued late on Monday by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Other countries ​to sign ​the statement included Saudi ⁠Arabia, Egypt and Qatar, as well as the heads of the Arab ‌League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The West Bank is among the territories that ⁠Palestinians ‌seek for a future independent ​state. Much of it is ‌under Israeli military control, with limited Palestinian self-rule in some areas run by ‌the Western-backed ​Palestinian Authority.

The ​joint ​statement said the settlements, and decisions designed to further them, are “a ​flagrant violation of international law” and ⁠a step towards “unacceptable de facto annexation”.

It said they also undermine the ongoing efforts for ‌peace and ⁠stability in the region and threaten any meaningful prospect of regional ​integration. 

