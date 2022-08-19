scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Vanuatu’s president dissolves parliament to avoid bid to oust leader

A failed attempt by Bob Loughman to change the constitution to extend election cycles from four to five years, among other changes, had caused discontent in recent months.

vanuatuVauatu PM Bob Loughman (Twitter/@StefArmbruster)

Vanuatu’s president dissolved the Pacific island nation’s parliament on Thursday, state broadcaster VBTC reported, after an attempt by some politicians to oust the prime minister.

Prime Minister Bob Loughman had been expected to face a no-confidence motion when parliament next sat after a group of lawmakers in his party said they had sided with the opposition in a bid to remove him.

Vanuatu’s president, Nikenike Vurobaravu, signed a notice dissolving parliament on Thursday to take effect the same day, a copy of the notice showed.

Vanuatu was not due to go to the polls until 2024.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: “After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: “After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s workPremium
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s work

A failed attempt by Loughman to change the constitution to extend election cycles from four to five years, among other changes, had caused discontent in recent months.

Opposition leader Ralph Regenavu told Reuters the dissolution would be challenged in court, and a majority of parliament members were in support of the bid to remove Loughman.

Regenavu said he had the support of 29 out of 51 lawmakers.

Advertisement

Loughman and his supporters had boycotted parliament on Tuesday to avoid the no-confidence vote, he said.

Loughman told VBTC he was caretaker prime minister and welcomed the president’s decision.

Loughman’s office could not immediately be reached by Reuters.

Advertisement

The Pacific has become a focus of intensifying geopolitical contest between China and the United States and its allies this year, with China seeking to increase its security and trade presence.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 07:07:37 am
Next Story

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

2

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

3

'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'

4

Dobaaraa movie review: This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

5

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
Explained: What investors should look out for before putting money in an IPO
Explained: What investors should look out for before putting money in an IPO
AAP’s fresh trouble: MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
AAP’s fresh trouble: MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay

Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay

Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Premium
Ukrainian varsities ask Indians to return or join transfer programmes

Ukrainian varsities ask Indians to return or join transfer programmes

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey
Delhi Confidential

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey

Premium
Highly unbelievable he will touch victim knowing she is SC: Kerala court
Civic Chandran case

Highly unbelievable he will touch victim knowing she is SC: Kerala court

Post-Covid spending: Discretionary items gain steam, staples stay tepid

Post-Covid spending: Discretionary items gain steam, staples stay tepid

Your job to recover what farmers owe us, discom tells sugar mills
Maharashtra

Your job to recover what farmers owe us, discom tells sugar mills

Split over Lord Curzon gate: TMC statue politics riles Oppn, experts

Split over Lord Curzon gate: TMC statue politics riles Oppn, experts

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement