Vanuatu’s president dissolves parliament to avoid bid to oust leader

Vanuatu’s president dissolved the Pacific island nation’s parliament on Thursday, state broadcaster VBTC reported, after an attempt by some politicians to oust the prime minister.
Prime Minister Bob Loughman had been expected to face a no-confidence motion when parliament next sat after a group of lawmakers in his party said they had sided with the opposition in a bid to remove him.
Vanuatu’s president, Nikenike Vurobaravu, signed a notice dissolving parliament on Thursday to take effect the same day, a copy of the notice showed.
Vanuatu was not due to go to the polls until 2024.
Subscriber Only Stories
A failed attempt by Loughman to change the constitution to extend election cycles from four to five years, among other changes, had caused discontent in recent months.
Opposition leader Ralph Regenavu told Reuters the dissolution would be challenged in court, and a majority of parliament members were in support of the bid to remove Loughman.
Regenavu said he had the support of 29 out of 51 lawmakers.
Loughman and his supporters had boycotted parliament on Tuesday to avoid the no-confidence vote, he said.
Loughman told VBTC he was caretaker prime minister and welcomed the president’s decision.
Loughman’s office could not immediately be reached by Reuters.
The Pacific has become a focus of intensifying geopolitical contest between China and the United States and its allies this year, with China seeking to increase its security and trade presence.
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay
Highly unbelievable he will touch victim knowing she is SC: Kerala court
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos
This Word Means: MEGALODON
NGT probe panel finds illegal mining at Dadam, blames firm that has contract
Inflation target breach: RBI committee will meet to draft report for Govt
Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescue kidnapped school student
Kerala University to study effect of thermal stress on cattle
School jobs scam: No one will be spared, wait until right time, says Partha Chatterjee
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s work
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay
1300 km, 8 hospitals, 25 days: Family’s desperate bid to try & save Jalore boy
Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see
India’s strides in the Gulf