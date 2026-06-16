Vance warns Trump could resume military action if Iran breaks deal

US Vice President JD Vance said President Donald Trump was prepared to resume military strikes against Iran if Tehran fails to comply with obligations under the newly announced deal with the United States.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance noted that the Gulf countries remain cautious of the Iranian regime despite prospects for regional stability, citing Tehran’s unpredictability.

“They don’t believe anything either,” Vance said of US allies in the Gulf. “They’re not certain. They’re not going to predict what the Iranians are going to do five years from now, but they see real opportunity.”

“So, we’re going to walk down this pathway. We’re going to see how serious the Iranians are.”