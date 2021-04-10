Vaccitech, startup behind AstraZeneca-Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine, files for U.S. IPO

April 10, 2021 10:06:14 am
Biotech startup Vaccitech Plc, which owns the technology behind the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc, filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Friday.
The British company plans to list the American depositary shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “VACC”.
Vaccitech’s revenue dropped about 30% to $4.8 million in the year ended Dec. 31, even as its net loss narrowed to $17.9 million from $22.7 million due to lower research and development expenses.
The company noted in a filing that based on its understanding, it would not be entitled to receive any royalties or payments from sub-licensees from the commercialisation of the AstraZeneca vaccine until after the pandemic is over.
Vaccitech’s preference for a U.S. listing to one in the UK could further undermine London’s attempts to become a major financial hub, particularly after Brexit.
The company is co-founded by Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, who led AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine development efforts.
Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Barclays are among the offering’s underwriters.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-