US halts flights at busy East Coast airports, says fiber line cut at construction site

The incident demonstrated the fragility of the aging US air traffic control ​system, ​which Congress awarded $12.5 billion for upgrades last year.(Source: Pexels)

The Federal Aviation Administration halted traffic on Monday at busy US East Coast airports, snarling more than 1,000 flights after a telecom circuit failed and a backup fiber cable was accidentally cut.

The issue at one point forced a halt to incoming flights at all three major New York-area airports as well ⁠as ​Philadelphia and Boston and two smaller airports in the New York area.

The flights were halted on the day that 130 world leaders and dozens of ministers were arriving in New York for the annual high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

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The incident demonstrated the fragility of the aging US air traffic control ​system, ​which Congress awarded $12.5 billion for upgrades last year.