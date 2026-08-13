USS Abraham Lincoln sailors tried to jump overboard: Why 250 days at sea is taking a toll

The USS Abraham Lincoln left San Diego on November 21 last year and was headed towards the Pacific until it was redirected to the Gulf as the US-Israel war with Iran broke out.

Multiple incidents involving sailors attempting or threatening to go overboard have been reported aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln during its prolonged deployment in West Asia, according to military publications Navy Times and Stars and Stripes.

The roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard the carrier have endured more than eight months of deployment, including 250 consecutive days at sea.

Families anxious about sailors’ mental health

The sailors’ families, who gathered at an emotional town hall meeting in San Diego on Saturday, said they were worried about their loved ones who have been at sea for an almost indefinite period now.

One of the spouses at the meeting, where around 200 families gathered, said her husband texted her that “he hopes he doesn’t wake up the next day”.