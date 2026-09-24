8 sailors attempted suicide amid prolonged USS Lincoln deployment: US Navy

The US Navy has said eight sailors assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during its deployment. This comes amid growing concerns over the toll of the mission on service members.

This was announced by Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao in a letter to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand after New York Democrat questioned about the wellbeing of the sailors aboard.

According to BBC, the USS Abraham Lincoln has been at sea since November, with its deployment repeatedly extended after it was sent to the Middle East ahead of the US attacks on Iran in February. The carrier, which had about 5,000 personnel aboard, is now returning to US.