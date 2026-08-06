US tightens immigration rules, allows USCIS to reject incomplete visa, green card applications

USCIS said that benefit requestors should establish eligibility for an immigration benefit at the time they file a benefit request (Photo/AI-generated)

The United States has toughened the immigration benefit processing rules by giving the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officers greater authority to deny incomplete or insufficiently documented applications for visas, green cards and other immigration benefits without first issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE) or a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID).

The change in the policy could affect thousands of Indian applicants who wish to study, work or settle in the United States.

The USCIS, in a press release, clarified that the “benefit requestors should establish eligibility for an immigration benefit at the time they file a benefit request.”