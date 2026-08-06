US tightens immigration rules, allows USCIS to reject incomplete visa, green card applications
The USCIS said that the policy better aligns its procedures with long-standing Department of Homeland Security regulatory authority, helps restore integrity to the immigration system, and also makes it more difficult for applicants to file "frivolous benefit requests".
The United States has toughened the immigration benefit processing rules by giving the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officers greater authority to deny incomplete or insufficiently documented applications for visas, green cards and other immigration benefits without first issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE) or a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID).
The change in the policy could affect thousands of Indian applicants who wish to study, work or settle in the United States.
The USCIS, in a press release, clarified that the “benefit requestors should establish eligibility for an immigration benefit at the time they file a benefit request.”
“Generally, if a benefit requestor fails to demonstrate eligibility for a benefit or fails to provide all required initial evidence when filing an application, USCIS may deny their immigration benefit request without first issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE) or a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID). USCIS form instructions specify all required initial evidence for every benefit request, giving requestors all the information needed to comply,” the statement added.
The USCIS said that the policy better aligns its procedures with long-standing Department of Homeland Security regulatory authority, helps restore integrity to the immigration system, and also makes it more difficult for applicants to file “frivolous benefit requests”.
The move amends Biden-era policy
The new move amends the previous Biden-era policy, which the USCIS said allowed incomplete or substantially deficient applications to remain in the processing queue, delaying decisions on other pending cases.
It also enabled some applicants to submit “placeholder” applications to obtain associated immigration benefits, like employment authorisation, while waiting for a final decision on their case.
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The USIC asserted that the new policy update would help better allocate resources to efficiently make decisions and prevent filing meritless requests.
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