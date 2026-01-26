US Winter Storm Live Updates: Storm leaves nearly 1 million without power as schools, major universities cancel classes

A person walks across a street during a winter storm in Philadelphia. (AP Photo)

US Winter Storm 2026 Live Updates: A massive winter storm sweeping across the United States has left more than 900,000 people without power, forced thousands of flight cancellations, and prompted emergency declarations in multiple states, as forecasters warn of dangerous ice, heavy snow and brutally cold temperatures over the coming days. Snow, sleet and freezing rain have hit the eastern two-thirds of the country, stretching from the southern Rockies to New England, with some regions bracing for the worst ice storm in more than a decade.

Flights cancelled, power outages spread: According to FlightAware, more than 13,000 flights scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled, including widespread disruptions at major hubs such as Dallas–Fort Worth, Chicago, Atlanta and Washington. Power outages climbed past 160,000 late Saturday, mostly in Louisiana and Texas, as ice-laden trees and downed power lines caused damage comparable to hurricane impacts in some areas.

Story continues below this ad Trump approves emergency declarations: US President Donald Trump said he had approved emergency declarations for at least a dozen states, including Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and West Virginia, as federal agencies mobilised resources. “We are working closely with FEMA, Governors, and State Emergency Management teams to ensure the safety of everybody,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, urging Americans to “Stay Safe, and Stay Warm.” Live Updates Jan 26, 2026 12:34 AM IST US Winter Storm Live Updates: Tornado watch issued for several parts in southern region A tornado watch has been issued for several parts in the South including Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia. The National Weather Service (NWS), in a post on X, stated, "A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia until 6 PM CST." A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia until 6 PM CST pic.twitter.com/7ivLAY4uDT — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) January 25, 2026 Jan 25, 2026 09:34 PM IST US Winter Storm Live Updates: Delta operates reduced schedule amid ongoing winter weather Delta Air lines said on Sunday it is operating a reduced flight schedule as winter weather continues to affect several US regions, while closely monitoring conditions in ‍the ⁠Northeast and at its Atlanta hub. Due to proactive schedule adjustments, Delta said the current scheduled flying is operating ​as planned. The winter ‌storm is disrupting US air travel, prompting airlines to cancel flights, ​warn of delays, and issue travel waivers as ice, snow, and strong winds sweep across major hubs and regional airports in the South, East, and ‌central parts of the US. Jan 25, 2026 08:18 PM IST US Winter Storm Live Updates: NYC public schools to conduct classes remotely due to winter storm New York City public school buildings will remain closed on Monday due to winter storm and the classes will be shifted online remotely, the city said in a statement. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, in a post on X said, "As snowfall begins to blanket our city, we have decided that tomorrow will be a REMOTE school day for NYC Schools to keep everyone safe from hazardous weather conditions. There will be no in-person instruction. For high schoolers and students in grades 6-8 with a previously scheduled professional learning day, Monday will remain a day off." As snowfall begins to blanket our city, we have decided that tomorrow will be a REMOTE school day for @NYCSchools to keep everyone safe from hazardous weather conditions. There will be no in-person instruction.



(Reuters) Jan 25, 2026 04:30 PM IST US Winter Storm Live Updates: Airlines and airports brace for a brutal travel day amid massive winter storm A massive winter storm set the stage for a brutal travel day Sunday, with airlines warning of widespread cancellations and delays at some of the nation's busiest airports. Widespread snow, sleet and freezing rain threatened nearly 180 million people — more than half the US population — in a path stretching from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England, the National Weather Service said Saturday night. After sweeping through the South, forecasters said the storm was expected to move into the Northeast, dumping about 1 to 2 feet (30 to 60 centimeters) of snow from Washington through New York and Boston. More than 13,500 flights have been canceled across the U.S. since Saturday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. About 9,600 of those were scheduled for Sunday. (AP) Jan 25, 2026 03:27 PM IST US Winter Storm Live Updates: US storm leaves 230,000 without power, forces thousands of flight cancellations More than 4,000 flights were canceled in the US on Saturday ahead of a monster winter storm that had already cut power to more than 230,000 customers as far west as Texas and threatened to paralyze eastern states with heavy snowfall. Forecasters said snow, sleet, freezing rain and dangerously frigid temperatures would sweep the eastern two-thirds of the nation on Sunday and into the week. Calling the storms "historic," President Donald Trump on Saturday approved federal emergency ‍disaster ⁠declarations in South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, and West Virginia. "We will continue to monitor, and stay in touch with all States in the path of this storm. Stay Safe, and Stay Warm," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. (Reuters) Jan 25, 2026 12:51 PM IST US Winter Storm Live Updates: US electric grid operators step up precautions to avoid rotating blackouts United States electric grid operators on Saturday stepped up precautions to avoid rotating blackouts, according to Reuters. Dominion Energy, whose Virginia operations include the largest collection of data centers in the world, said if its ice forecast holds, it could be among ‌the largest-ever winter events to affect the utility's operations, it stated. Noem, speaking at a news conference about US government preparations for the storm, warned Americans to take precautions. "It's going to be very, very cold," Noem ‌said. "So we'd encourage everybody to stock up on fuel, stock up on food, and we will get through this together." (Reuters) Jan 25, 2026 12:50 PM IST US Winter Storm Live Updates: Major ‌US airlines warn passengers to stay alert for abrupt flight changes and cancellations In an update on Saturday morning, Delta Air Lines said it was continuing to make schedule adjustments, with additional cancellations in the morning for ‌Atlanta and along the East Coast, ‍including in Boston and ⁠New York ​City, news agency Reuters reported. It added it was relocating experts from cold-weather hubs to support de-icing and baggage teams at several southern airports. JetBlue said that as of Saturday morning it had canceled about 1,000 flights through ⁠Monday, with additional cancellations possible. United Airlines said in an email that its weather preparations ⁠included proactively canceling some flights in places with the worst weather. (Reuters) Jan 25, 2026 12:47 PM IST US Winter Storm Live Updates: Weather service warns of 'long-duration' winter storm causing heavy ice accumulation in southeast The United States National Weather Service has warned of an unusually expansive and long-duration winter storm that will bring widespread, heavy ice ‌accumulation in the southeast US, where "crippling to locally catastrophic impacts" can be expected, news agency Reuters reported. Weather service forecasters predicted record cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills descending further into the Great Plains region of the US ‌by Monday. (Reuters) Jan 25, 2026 12:42 PM IST US Winter Storm Live Updates: 17 states, Columbia declare weather emergencies, says DHS Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have declared weather emergencies, ‌the Department of Homeland Security stated, according to news agency Reuters. "We do have tens of thousands of people in affected states in the South that have lost power. We have utility crews that are working to restore that ​as quick as possible," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said late Saturday afternoon. (Reuters) Jan 25, 2026 12:41 PM IST 'Will continue to monitor': President Trump approves emergency declaration in multiple US cities Calling the winter storms "historic," United States President Donald Trump on Saturday approved federal emergency disaster declarations in South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, and West Virginia. "We will continue to monitor, and stay in touch with all States in the path of this storm. Stay Safe, and Stay Warm," Trump wrote in a post on ​Truth Social. Forecasters warned that snow, sleet and freezing rain, along with very cold temperatures, would move across the eastern two-thirds of the country on Sunday and continue into next week. Read the full story here. Jan 25, 2026 11:39 AM IST US Winter Storm Live Updates: US storm leaves 160,000 without power, forces thousands of flight cancellations More than 4,000 flights were canceled in the US on Saturday ahead of a monster winter storm that has already cut power to more than 160,000 electricity customers as far west as Texas, and threatened to paralyze eastern states with heavy snowfall. Forecasters said snow, sleet and freezing rain, accompanied by dangerously frigid ‍temperatures, would ⁠sweep the eastern two-thirds of the nation on Sunday and into next week. 