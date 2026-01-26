US Winter Storm Live Updates: Storm leaves nearly 1 million without power as schools, major universities cancel classes

A person walks across a street during a winter storm in Philadelphia. (AP Photo)
US Winter Storm 2026 Live Updates: A massive winter storm sweeping across the United States has left more than 900,000 people without power, forced thousands of flight cancellations, and prompted emergency declarations in multiple states, as forecasters warn of dangerous ice, heavy snow and brutally cold temperatures over the coming days. Snow, sleet and freezing rain have hit the eastern two-thirds of the country, stretching from the southern Rockies to New England, with some regions bracing for the worst ice storm in more than a decade.
Flights cancelled, power outages spread: According to FlightAware, more than 13,000 flights scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled, including widespread disruptions at major hubs such as Dallas–Fort Worth, Chicago, Atlanta and Washington. Power outages climbed past 160,000 late Saturday, mostly in Louisiana and Texas, as ice-laden trees and downed power lines caused damage comparable to hurricane impacts in some areas.
Story continues below this ad
Trump approves emergency declarations: US President Donald Trump said he had approved emergency declarations for at least a dozen states, including Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and West Virginia, as federal agencies mobilised resources. “We are working closely with FEMA, Governors, and State Emergency Management teams to ensure the safety of everybody,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, urging Americans to “Stay Safe, and Stay Warm.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd